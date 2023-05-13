Cleopatre form could be key in Group 1 Prix Saint-Alary but which of the three princesses will be crowned queen?

comes into a fascinating Prix Saint-Alary with the profile of a filly who is going to be a major factor at middle distances this season, with her entries in the Diane and the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe looking merited on the evidence of two wins from as many starts.

Her Group 3 success in the Prix Vanteaux was one which was extremely easy and the main question mark surrounding the daughter of Frankel is how she will adapt to a much softer surface than she has so far encountered.

Kieran Lalor, representing Jannah Rose's owner Al Shira'aa Farm, said: "She displays speed, which suggests she could tackle the Guineas but she is such a big and developing filly that we felt that, for only her third race, the extra distance would give her time to relax and find her spot. We want her to have a good experience and we have a very good filly with a very bright future. Whether that comes in this race, we'll see. She'll be given all the time in the world."

Jannah Rose with trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias (grey suit) and Al Shira'aa representative Kieran Lalor (right)

The first three home in the Prix Cleopatre all reoppose, with connections of each having reason to believe they will come out on top in the private rematch. showed a fine turn of foot to settle matters at Saint-Cloud, while met every conceivable type of trouble before flying home late.

Both have been supplemented for this race, while third-placed is back for another crack having rallied when passed on her first start for 200 days in the Cleopatre.

"She's taken the Cleopatre really well and hopefully she's improved," said David Menuisier, who also trained her celebrated sister Wonderful Tonight. "The ground will be fine for her and she has every chance to run a good race. Over this trip I thought she was more likely to have her ground at Longchamp rather than at York next week. She is half-sister to a champion, she knows the track and we'll give it a crack."

William Buick's sole ride on the card is on the John and Thady Gosden-trained , who steps up sharply in both grade and class after being well beaten by Remarquee in the Fred Darling over seven furlongs.

If there is a filly among the ten to rival Jannah Rose on pedigree then it is surely the Aidan O'Brien-trained , a Dubawi daughter of Irish and Yorkshire Oaks heroine Seventh Heaven. She chased home Betfred Oaks favourite Savethelastdance in a Leopardstown maiden before breaking her own duck at Naas 19 days later.

The diminutive also deserves respect having not been knocked about when second to Jannah Rose in the Vanteaux.