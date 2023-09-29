Classy Erevann steps up in trip for Prix Dollar with Jean-Claude Rouget predicting big run if he stays

Many eyes will be cast towards Horizon Dore in the Prix Dollar (4.43 SKY) as he prepares for a trip to Ascot for the Qioco British Champion Stakes but he must concede 2lb to some genuine Group 1 performers, led notably by Erevann, who steps up to just shy of a mile and a quarter for the first time.

"I think it’s the right time to step him up in trip," said trainer Jean-Claude Rouget. "It’s a very tough race and is up to Group 1 standard. But he’s only really stayed at a mile because Vadeni was in the middle-distance bracket. If he improves for 2,000 metres [a mile and a quarter] then he has a leading chance."

Sammarco was a fact-finishing third behind Place Du Carrousel and Iresine in the Prix Foy three weeks ago and landed the Grosser Dallmayr Preis over this distance last July.

"The drop in trip will be fine for him and this is easier than the Arc," said trainer Peter Schiergen. "He ran well in the Foy and he has been in good form since. He won a Group 1 in Munich over 2,000 metres last year so I don’t expect the distance to be a problem for him."

Jack Darcy has proved his liking for France in winning the Grand Prix de Deauville, and is ridden by Frankie Dettori. Joint-trainer Oliver Cole said: "He's been absolutely flying at home. We’ve freshened him up after his last race at Deauville. It always amazes me that he seems to start at such big prices and we’ve got the right man on top."

Jack Darcy won the Group 2 Grand Prix de Deauville last time out

Further strength is added to the British challenge by former Andre Fabre inmate Ancient Rome, fresh from winning a valuable prize in America for Charlie Hills, and the William Knight-trained Checkandchallenge.

"The dry forecast is a concern as he likes to get his toe in," said Knight. "A mile and a quarter should suit him round there, and he's been training well."

Poker Face is another who would not want conditions to dry out too much as he bids to add the Prix Daniel Wildenstein (4.08 SKY) to his win at Deauville last month.

Poker Face with Christophe Soumillon and Ed Ware (third from right) after winning the Prix Quincey at Deauville

"He’s been training well and once he’d won the Prix Quincey we always wanted to aim for this race," said joint-trainer Ed Crisford. "We’re slightly on weather watch and I hope the ground stays on the soft side for him.

"I think the track will suit, the French style of racing seems to suit him and he’s got a great draw in four. He needs to improve again but there’s no reason he can’t do just that."

Wathnan Racing's Isaac Shelby came close to landing the French Guineas over this course and distance, while Embesto has come a long way in just four runs this season , with only last season's Dewhurst third Nostrum getting the better of him.

"He's not done much wrong over a mile so we're sticking to that trip and we could step him up next year," said Roger Varian. "He's been in great order since winning at Salisbury and the ground should be fine for him. It's a strong race but he's a smart horse."

