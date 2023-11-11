Classy Corbetts Cross puts Cheltenham credentials on the line in tasty clash with Grangeclare West

Corbetts Cross , a leading fancy for both the Turners and Brown Advisory Novices' Chases at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, begins life over fences in what looks a match with the smart Grangeclare West in the Mongey Communications Beginners Chase (3.10 ) at Naas.

The last time we saw Corbetts Cross was when he ran out through the wing of the final flight in the Albert Bartlett when still in contention. Before that he beat Found A Fifty over an inadequate two miles, form that was franked by the runner-up at Down Royal on Friday.

He is as short as 8-1 for the Brown Advisory with some firms, although bet365 go 16-1, while he is priced between 8-1 and 11-1 for the Turners.

Emmet Mullins said: "Corbetts Cross is ready to start back. He's a classy animal and came from the point-to-point sphere, so hopefully jumping won't be a problem for him."

Grangeclare West exploded on to the scene last season with a wide-margin win in a Navan maiden hurdle and was 15-8 favourite for the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle next time. He disappointed there, and again at the Dublin Racing Festival, but concluded his campaign by winning at the Punchestown festival in April.

Grangeclare West: "a shade disappointing last season" Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Willie Mullins admits to being disappointed with the way last season panned out for Grangeclare West but thinks fences can help him fulfil his potential.

The champion trainer said: "He was probably a shade disappointing last season given what he shows me at home, but I think chasing will bring out the best in him and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do over fences. He looks a stayer."

The BetVictor Fishery Lane Novice Hurdle (12.50 ) has an illustrious roll of honour, most notably subsequent Champion Hurdle winners Jezki and Espoir D'Allen, while Teahupoo won it in 2021.

Five of the six runners in this year's line-up were successful last time out, including Robcour's French recruit Golden Joy , who won a conditions hurdle at Auteuil emphatically for Giada Menato in April. He will attempt to give Gordon Elliott his fourth win in five years.

Elliott said: "Golden Joy is a nice horse who has arrived from France and we think he might be a Graded horse over hurdles. He's smart and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on in what looks a hot race."

The 2018 Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Summerville Boy has top weight in the Listed Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle (2.00 ) in which JP McManus has three interesting runners. Retained rider Mark Walsh has picked Common Practice , who was a close-up third in the Lartigue Hurdle at Listowel on his most recent outing.

