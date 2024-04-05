Class set to come to the fore with big names out in force on a balmy Saturday at Kempton

It is Goldilocks time for top jockeys Oisin Murphy , Hollie Doyle , William Buick , James Doyle , Daniel Muscutt and David Probert at Kempton – not too wet, not too warm.

After battling the mud at Doncaster on Lincoln day or the heat in Dubai last Saturday, conditions should be just right for those in action at a hugely competitive £300,000 all-weather meeting on this mild afternoon.

Those jockeys are among the most successful riders at Kempton in the last five seasons and return with hopes of adding to their fine course records.