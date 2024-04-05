Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
18:30 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
18:30 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Class set to come to the fore with big names out in force on a balmy Saturday at Kempton

A double at Newcastle last Friday made Oisin Murphy the most successful jockey in the history o All-Weather Championships Finals day
A double at Newcastle last Friday made Oisin Murphy the most successful jockey in the history of All-Weather Championships Finals dayCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

It is Goldilocks time for top jockeys Oisin Murphy, Hollie Doyle, William Buick, James Doyle, Daniel Muscutt and David Probert at Kempton – not too wet, not too warm.

After battling the mud at Doncaster on Lincoln day or the heat in Dubai last Saturday, conditions should be just right for those in action at a hugely competitive £300,000 all-weather meeting on this mild afternoon.

Those jockeys are among the most successful riders at Kempton in the last five seasons and return with hopes of adding to their fine course records.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David CarrReporter

Published on 5 April 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:15, 5 April 2024

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers