Churchstonewarrior has a big chance of a first win over fences after his form receives timely boost

Churchstonewarrior has finished runner-up on all three starts over fences but has put in some promising efforts in doing so and he looks to have a great chance of gaining a deserved win in the Grade 2 William Hill Ten Up Novice Chase.

The eight-year-old was a smart novice hurdler and ended last season with an unlucky second in a Grade 2 when going down by half a length to Bronn.

This season's form received a double boost recently when Thedevilscoachman won a Grade 3 in the stewards' room at Naas, while The Goffer landed a competitive handicap chase last Sunday at Leopardstown off a mark of 138.

Churchstonewarrior finished second to that pair on his first two starts over fences and was particularly unlucky when losing out to The Goffer as the jockey's saddle slipped early on. On his latest start, he was an excellent second to Gaillard Du Mesnil in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas having forced a strong pace on the second circuit.

His jumping can be a bit sketchy sometimes, but he seems to be improving as he gains experience and he should be difficult to beat under Aidan Coleman.

Mahler Mission rates his biggest danger after he created a strong impression when winning a beginners' chase at this track three weeks ago.

Glengouly and Must Be Obeyed also rate threats to the selection, especially the latter who has taken to fences in spectacular fashion and powered home by 13 lengths last time at Fairyhouse when beating the 116 -rated Wellington Hill. Glengouly fell at the ninth fence in a Grade 3 last time, but he had the measure of Telmesomethinggirl in a beginner's chase at Thurles before that.

'He has plenty of form on a nicer surface'

Mahler Mission aims to follow up on an impressive display last time out over course and distance for trainer John McConnell. The son of Mahler beat Tenzing by ten lengths and is a best-priced 9-1 for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.

He faces a potentially drier surface than he encountered last time but he has some strong form in those conditions, including when winning a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Doncaster last season on good ground, and his trainer reports he is in good order ahead of his biggest assignment over fences.

McConnell said: "This is a big step up in grade but we're hopeful he can run well. He is versatile ground-wise and has plenty of form on a nicer surface."

What they say

Jonathan Sweeney, trainer of Churchstonewarrior

His form got a nice boost with The Goffer winning last weekend. He ran well the last day when Aidan Coleman said they went a proper gallop and the winner had good experience.

Noel Meade, trainer of Flanking Maneuver

He's had a year off, which is a pity as he was a very good novice hurdler. He likes cut in the ground, so we're hoping the ground is all right so we can run him. But he's in good form and jumps well.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Frontal Assault

He ran well in the Thyestes after he got left at the start. The smaller field and nicer ground here should suit him well.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Glengouly

He won a point-to-point but this is his first time over three miles since. I think it could bring out a good bit of improvement from him. His homework has been good and I’m hoping for a good run on ground he will like.

Thomas Gibney, trainer of Must Be Obeyed

She ran well the last day and it worked out well. Hopefully she can improve again but she will probably have to in order to win. I don’t think the step up in distance will be a problem.

