Chris Cook's three things to look out for on Friday - including Saffie Osborne having her first ride for Godolphin

Godolphin first for Osborne

Saffie Osborne has been rewarded for her recent achievements with a first ride for Godolphin in a Listed race (12.45) in Bahrain. The 21-year-old became the first woman to ride a winner at Meydan last month when she scored on Ouzo. The following day, she won a valuable sprint race in Qatar on Emaraaty Ana, both horses trained by her father, Jamie. Charlie Appleby has two runners in Friday's race, with William Buick booked for Dhahabi.

Osborne partners King Of Conquest, a winner in Bahrain in February last year before following up in a heritage handicap at Newmarket and a Listed race at Goodwood. This is his first outing since running a close third to Hamish in the St Simon Stakes.

King Of Conquest 12:45 Bahrain View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Red-hot Boultbee-Brooks

Herefordshire trainer Clive Boultbee-Brooks really hit form last month, with three winners from his six runners, while one of the others was in the front rank when taking a late fall. The yard had previously been winless since the end of 2022, but it appears all of their runners must now be considered.

Shady B is a six-year-old maiden who tops the weights in the 2m4f handicap chase (3.20) at Leicester. It's his handicap debut, his chasing debut, his first run since a wind operation and he is newly fitted with a tongue-tie, so there will be no shortage of possible explanations if he shows improved form. He went close in a point-to-point at Eyton-on-Severn last spring.

Shady B 15:20 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Mr Tommie M O'Brien (3lb) Tnr: Clive Boultbee-Brooks

Maritime one to note

There's no arguing with James Owen as the most in-form trainer with runners on Friday, considering his recent record was six out of nine before the Thursday night card at Newcastle where his Gintini was due to run.

He has obvious chances with The Big Lense and Sienna Breeze, who both won last time. But potentially more interesting for punters is Maritime Lady, a promising fifth on her debut at Southwell last month despite odds of 33-1. Owen might not yet be so well recognised as a Flat trainer, but his strike-rate in that sphere is 40 per cent this year, albeit from a small sample. Any improvement from Maritime Lady will make her dangerous in the fillies' maiden (6.30) at Newcastle.

Maritime Lady 18:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: James Owen

Punting pointers

1. There are just 28 runners on Leicester’s six-race all-chase card, including a match in the opening 2m6½f novice limited handicap (2.20) with one horse having his second outing of the week. Marble Sands finished sixth in a 1m4f novice on Southwell’s Tapeta on Tuesday and is back in action three days later, taking on recent course-and-distance second Lord Of Kerak.

Marble Sands 14:20 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Nick Slatter (5lb) Tnr: David Killahena & Graeme McPherson

2. Micks Jet, a 66-1 bumper winner at Cheltenham last April, bids for consecutive hurdle wins for Phil Kirby in the finale at Ayr (4.30). The main danger could be the Lucinda Russell-trained El Elefante, who finished last of five behind Supreme hope Jeriko Du Reponet at Doncaster last time.

Micks Jet 16:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Joe Williamson (5lb) Tnr: Philip Kirby

3. Jack Jones bids to train his first winner for owners Clipper Logistics with Heavenly Fire in the 7f fillies’ maiden at Newcastle (6.30). The half-sister to Clipper flagbearer Flight Plan was an eyecatching fourth on her debut at Lingfield last month. Her rivals include 400,000gns Book 1 buy and debutante Star Jasmine.

Heavenly Fire 18:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Jack Jones

4. Michael Tabor’s Wigmore Street, a five-length winner on his sole start for Simon and Ed Crisford at Kempton in December 2022, makes his debut for Joseph O’Brien in the mile contest at Dundalk (6.45). The son of American Pharoah takes on five rivals, including seven-time course winner Freescape.

Wigmore Street 18:45 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

