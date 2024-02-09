Chris Cook's three things to look out for on Friday - including a Breeders' Cup third

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

Bowen hoping Francky can help get title bid back on track

Sean Bowen returned to action with a single ride at Huntingdon yesterday and today brings his first ride over fences since he was injured in a fall on Boxing Day.

Bowen needs to get back to winning ways as soon as possible, Harry Cobden having almost completely wiped out what was previously an impressive lead in the jockeys' title race, but his bookings on these first two days back suggest a modicum of caution, a need to re-establish his confidence before he gets back to being very busy.

Francky Du Berlais , his ride at Kempton (3.40 ) today, is handicapped to win if at his best and ran really well when second over Cheltenham's cross-country course when last seen. But he's also a pretty safe conveyance, having never fallen or unseated in 33 starts over fences.

Francky Du Berlais 15:40 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

Breeders' Cup third Starlust out to shine for Beckett

Starlust is a notable name on Meydan's card this afternoon (4.25 ). From Ralph Beckett's yard, which has already had a couple of winners this year from only a handful of runners in Britain, he ended a busy juvenile season by running third at the Breeders' Cup behind Big Evs, beaten just a length and a quarter.

Starlust (left) was third to Big Evs (centre, noseband) at the Breeders' Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He's already had a run in Dubai, chasing home Godolphin's Star Of Mystery, who made the form look pretty good by winning a Group 2 a fortnight later.

Starlust, who was giving her a 6lb sex allowance, is the highest rated in today's field and has an obvious chance of getting a first success of the year.

Starlust 16:25 Meydan View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Owen eyeing more Flat success with Breeze

As well as being one of the hottest new jumps trainers, James Owen has quietly been putting together a decent record on the Flat, where he's had three winners from eight runners.

The six-year-old Sienna Breeze has joined him for her first start of the year, in a mile handicap at Chelmsford this evening (8.15 ), and it would be no surprise if a change of yards had sharpened her focus.

Her rating of 60 is 12lb below her peak and she came within a neck of success over this course and distance in November.

Owen has booked 7lb claimer Joe Leavy , who has made a good start to the year with four winners already.

Sienna Breeze 20:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (7lb) Tnr: James Owen

Punting pointers

1. Willie Mullins dominates just about all things Irish racing at this time of year, but the one track he doesn't often visit is Dundalk. You have to go back to 2022 for his last runner here but Mullins saddles Raving Royal today in the 2m handicap (5.00).

Raving Royal 17:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: W P Mullins

2. The last time we saw Masaccio he was finishing fifth when sent off at just 8-1 for the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle at Newbury. He drops into calmer waters at Kempton today with the opportunity to get his head back in front in a novice hurdle (2.10). An impressive victory would also be a boost to the form of Challow winner Captain Teague.

Masaccio 14:10 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

3. The David Simcock-trained Optik , who won three times in 12 days last month, bids to win a fourth race in a row and for the third time at Wolverhampton this year when he contests the 1m4f handicap (4.37 ) off an 11lb higher mark than his sequence started off over course and distance.

Optik 16:37 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

4. Willie Mullins isn't the only jumps trainer venturing onto the Flat today, Charlie Longsdon sends a runner to Wolverhampton for the first time since 2020 when Parramount , who ran in a Grade 3 hurdle at Haydock last time and has 11 starts to her name in bumpers and over hurdles, runs in the novice stakes (3.32 ).

Parramount 15:32 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

