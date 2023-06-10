Cheltenham Festival runner-up Salvador Ziggy makes chasing debut at Punchestown

Smart hurdler Salvador Ziggy, who finished second of 23 to Good Time Jonny in the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival, switches to fences for the Ladbrokes Beginners Chase (2.15 ) at Punchestown on Sunday.

Salvador Ziggy won four on the bounce after joining Gordon Elliott from James Fahey last summer and relished the step up to three miles when scoring at Down Royal in August. He won a novice hurdle at last year's Galway summer festival too and that meeting could be on his agenda once again this year.

Having finished fourth in a qualifier at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting in October, he carried plenty of weight in the final in March and stayed on strongly to beat everything bar Good Time Jonny.

Salvador Ziggy is now rated 145 over hurdles and Elliott is eager to start the seven-year-old's chasing career in what looks a hot enough contest for June.

Elliott said: "Salvador Ziggy ran a cracker at Cheltenham, especially when you consider the weight he had. He's just kept on progressing since he arrived here and we're looking forward to getting him started over fences. His schooling has gone well and I thought this looked a nice starting point for him. We're hoping for the best and, with a clear round, I hope he should take a bit of beating."

Among his five rivals is the Willie Mullins-trained Hubrisko. He was sent off 6-4 favourite for a Grade 2 race at Cheltenham last November but was only fourth to Hermes Allen and his chasing debut at Tipperary last month, when third to Maxxum, was littered with mistakes.

Caesar Rock was second in this race last year to Panda Boy but he couldn't go one better in any of six starts afterwards, so he returns to try and shed his maiden tag over fences.

Elliott is double handed in the Ladbrokes Play '1-2-Free' On Football Handicap Hurdle (5.00 ) with Jumping Jet and Country Queen.

Danny Gilligan, the 7lb claimer who has made an explosive start to the season and proven to be the most able of deputies for the injured Jack Kennedy, Sam Ewing and Jordan Gainford, is on Jumping Jet.

Elliott said: "Jumping Jet is a nice mare having her first run in a handicap. She has some good form and put it all together to win her maiden hurdle at Leopardstown in March. I'd like to think a repeat of that would put her in the mix here. Country Queen is decent on her day too but needs to bounce back from a few below-par efforts."

Willie and Patrick Mullins bid to continue their remarkable bumper record this season in the concluding Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Flat Race (5.30 ) with Tipperary scorer Four Clean Aces, who looks sure to be a warm order.

