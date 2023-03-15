Racing Post logo
Previews

Cheltenham Festival day 2 tips: one key runner from each ITV race on Wednesday

ITV will broadcast five live races from the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday. The action on day two features some high-class names, most notably leading Champion Chase contenders Edwardstone and Energumene, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage.

Cheltenham Festival Wednesday: ITV Racing tips

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival

1.30 Cheltenham
Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, 2m5f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GAELIC WARRIOR

Lost out by a short head when hot favourite for Boodles Juvenile Handicap here on stable debut 12 months ago and is 3-3 this term (on heavy ground two starts back); not bred to benefit from this step up in trip but was odds-on winner of major handicap at Leopardstown (2m, yielding) last month, despite tending to jump to his right, and brings very solid form back into novice company.

Silk
Gaelic Warrior13:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mr P W Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

2.10 Cheltenham
Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, 3m, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: GERRI COLOMBE

Unbeaten in point-to-point and seven races under rules, including under Jordan Gainford in Grade 1 novice chases on last two starts; comfortably beat some of Britain's best novices in the Scilly Isles at Sandown last month (2m4f, good to soft) and sets a clear standard here; plenty of form on soft ground and the step up to 3m is likely to draw more from him.

Silk
Gerri Colombe14:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jordan Gainford (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

2.50 Cheltenham
Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CAPTAIN CONBY

Travelled best when third of 15 in 3m Pertemps qualifier at Punchestown (yielding) on penultimate outing; dropped back to an extended 2m3f there (soft to heavy) latest and did very well in second of 19, making major inroads against San Salvador who had gone well beyond recall; looks set for a big run.

Silk
Captain Conby14:50 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue (-lb)Tnr: E Sheehy

3.30 Cheltenham
Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 2m, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP: EDWARDSTONE

Leading 2m novice chaser last term, the highlight his success in the Arkle here which is a race that has thrown up numerous Champion Chase winners; big performances in his two completed starts (unseated in between) this season, powering home in the Tingle Creek at Sandown on first occasion; shade unlucky in the rescheduled Clarence House here latest, having used up excessive energy from well off the pace to challenge Editeur Du Gite who had the reserves to rally close home (only a head between them at the finish); raced mostly on ground softer than good; an ideal candidate and commands major respect.

Silk
Edwardstone15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon (-lb)Tnr: Alan King

4.10 Cheltenham
Glenfarclas Chase, 3m6f

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DELTA WORK

Five-time Grade 1 winner who won this race last year (heavy) on his cross-country debut; also on the scoresheet at Punchestown in November and creditable third off top weight in C&D handicap (good to soft) in January; didn't run badly in 2m5f Grade 2 hurdle at Navan latest and has leading claims.

Silk
Delta Work16:10 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and free to play with £100,000 on offer. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account, sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 1.30 Cheltenham: GAELIC WARRIOR
Race 2, 2.10 Cheltenham: GERRI COLOMBE
Race 3, 2.30 Huntingdon: THUNDERCLAP
Race 4, 2.50 Cheltenham: CAPTAIN CONBY
Race 5, 3.10 Huntingdon: FEEL GOOD INC
Race 6, 3.30 Cheltenham: EDWARDSTONE
Race 7, 4.10 Cheltenham: DELTA WORK

Published on 15 March 2023Last updated 11:05, 15 March 2023
