Cheltenham clues in store as Minella Cocooner takes on high-quality rivals in beginners' chase

Gold Cup winner Minella Indo won this beginners' chase back in 2020, while last year's winner Mahler Mission might have landed the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham had he not crashed out at the second-last.

It tends to be an informative affair and this year's race looks no different as the 2022 Albert Bartlett runner-up takes on the 2023 Albert Bartlett third, with the likes of Senior Chief and Digby also in the line-up.

Minella Cocooner, a Grade 1 winner over hurdles who got closest to The Nice Guy in the Albert Bartlett of two seasons ago, returned from over 13 months off the track at Leopardstown over Christmas and ran out of steam up the home straight. He was beaten 43 lengths by classy stablemate Fact To File, but should come on plenty for the blowout and could be hard to catch.

Sandor Clegane was an unlucky third in last year's Albert Bartlett when meeting trouble both early and late in the race. He hasn't set the world alight over fences thus far, but it is early days yet and Paul Nolan hopes there is more to come.

He said: "He's in good form and I was delighted with his jumping the last day at Punchestown. He seems in better form now."

Senior Chief could not land a glove on Gaelic Warrior at Punchestown, but nothing could that day. He stayed on quite nicely for third and has always looked as though chasing would be his game, although he has four and a quarter lengths to make up on Sandor Clegane from their hurdles form.

Digby has been a model of consistency and chased home Klassical Dream at Thurles. The winner didn't touch a twig that day and looked unbeatable, but Dermot McLoughlin's nine-year-old pulled nine and a half lengths clear of the third and he should not be underestimated.

Landrake took on Blood Destiny at Naas last time, but Gordon Elliott is optimistic of an improved showing. He said: "We always thought Landrake would make a nice chaser and, while he hasn't scaled the heights we thought he would as of yet, it is still early days and I'd like to think he can be competitive here. The trip should suit."

