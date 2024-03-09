Ben Pauling runner shortens for EBF Final as trainer also holds strong hand in Sandown's £100,000 Imperial Cup

Champagne Twist has been well supported to strike in the European Breeders' Fund Final (1.50 ) as Ben Pauling bids for another significant Saturday winner.

The Gloucestershire trainer is enjoying a strong campaign with 63 winners and eight of his nine runners this afternoon take their chance on Sandown's Betfair Imperial Cup card.

Champagne Twist matched his best Racing Post Rating when winning at Doncaster last time out and has shortened to 7-1 (from 9) with Sky Bet.

The six-year-old has showed progressed in each of his three starts for the yard, while he also landed a point-to-point over three miles in April.

He is one of three Pauling runners in the EBF Final, with last-time-out winners Pic Roc and Awaythelad also prominent in the market. The former was last seen when striking at Ascot, while the latter is searching for a hat-trick after success at Ludlow and Leicester.

In the feature, the £100,000 Betfair Imperial Cup (2.25 ), Pauling is responsible for 9-2 favourite Bad and 15-2 chance Jipcot , who made a winning return to action at Huntingdon six days ago.

Meanwhile, Cheltenham Festival winner Faivoir has been on the receiving end of movement in the market for the race and was shortened to 8-1 before drifting back out to 10-1 for Dan Skelton.

The nine-year-old, who caused a 33-1 shock last season when winning the County Hurdle at the festival, bids to follow up a strong run when fifth in the Betfair Hurdle on testing ground at Newbury last month.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Faivoir belied his odds last month at Newbury and he’s proving popular with punters, possibly because last season’s County Hurdle hero has crept back closer to the mark he prevailed off at Prestbury Park last March."

Elsewhere for Pauling, Magical Annie and I've Madeupmymind both line up in the Listed bumper, Bangers And Cash runs in the 3m handicap chase and stablemate Queens Melody features in the 2m bumper at Hereford.

Chase course quickens following dry week

Sandown: has not been hit with rain since 2pm last Saturday Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The chase track at Sandown has quickened to good to soft, soft in places following a dry week, but the hurdles course remains more testing for Saturday's seven-race card headlined by the £100,000 Betfair Imperial Cup.

Sandown's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has welcomed a dry week in the lead up to the track's Premier fixture. A total of 36mm of rain fell between Thursday and Saturday last week, but the Esher venue has avoided any further rain in the past seven days and Cooper has been pleased with how the track has dried out.

The going on the hurdles course was left unchanged and is soft, heavy in places.

He said: "We've gone good to soft, soft on the chase with better ground down the back. It was in my mind as it walks increasingly in that direction.

"As expected, we stayed dry overnight and we've been dry since last Saturday now. We're expecting it to cloud over as the day goes on, with temperatures around 12-13C. The ground is on a drying progression and the rain gets to us after racing, so we're not expecting any and we're hoping for a nice day."

Non-runners

3.35: Heros

4.10: Surrey Quest

*Updated 9.45am

