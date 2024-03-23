Lincoln day set for challenging conditions as Andrew Balding runner gets backed in feature

Vetiver has been backed in the William Hill Lincoln (3.35 ) to get Andrew Balding off to a flying start in this year's British Flat turf campaign.

The Cheveley Park-owned four-year-old is Balding's sole runner in the competitive mile handicap and was last seen since finishing fifth in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on British Champions Day in October.

Having been 14-1 overnight, Vetiver is now 12-1 to give Balding a first Lincoln success.

The daughter of Twilight Son has some classy form in the book, having won a Listed contest at Carlisle last year and finished third in a Group 3 over 7f at this venue.

Chazzesmee remains the 7-2 market leader to complete a quickfire Lincoln double ahead of 4-1 shot Liberty Lane .

Soft, heavy in places set for Lincoln day

Conditions are set to be challenging for horses as Britain's Flat turf season gets under way with its traditional curtain-raiser at Doncaster today.

The going is currently soft, heavy in places for Lincoln day and conditions are expected to remain the same throughout Saturday, with the feature race taking place at 3.35 .

A field of 20 is set to go to post for the Lincoln, after Bass Player and leading hope Awaal were both scratched from the race on Friday.

Speaking just after 8am, Doncaster's clerk of the course Paul Barker said: "We had 5mm of rainfall last Sunday and 4mm on Wednesday, but we've been dry otherwise. For a change, we've had some spring-like weather which dried out the track a little. I'd say there's not much heavy in there.

"We had 0.4mm of rain at 5am this morning and there's a chance of another small shower, but it'll only amount to 0.2mm and there should be no concern with it."

A strong headwind could pose an extra challenge for runners on the eight-race card, which also features the Listed Doncaster Mile (1.20 ), Cammidge Trophy (3.00 ) and Brocklesby (1.50 ).

Barker added: "It should be a sunny but breezy afternoon, with a strong westerly breeze that will come straight into the horses' faces. That'll pose an extra test.

"From my memory, I think this is the second earliest Lincoln we've staged in the last 20 years and that's come with its challenges. It's been a wet winter but thankfully not as cold. We've had not as much rain this month, around 30mm, and it's helped the track dry back."

Market movers

Doncaster

3.35 7. Vetiver 12-1 (from 14)

Non-runners

Doncaster

3.35 3. Awaal (Vets Cert), 21. Bass Player (Going)

