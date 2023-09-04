Cesarewitch claims to be tested - but one course regular looks laser-focused at this staying pot

More than half of this nine-runner field hold an entry for next month's Cesarewitch. Going by his trainer's comments, Vino Victrix for one has Newmarket's big staying handicap as his main aim. That is no surprise given he was second in the race last year.

While his sights might be focused a month or so down the line, this ease in grade could be just what Novel Legend needs. He has been progressive this season but the wins have dried up since he moved into better races. Last time at Newbury he was second to Sweet William, who subsequently won the Summer Handicap at Goodwood and finished second in the Ebor.

Even more likely to be laser-focused on this race is Aggagio. He won it in 2022 off a slightly lower mark and has a superb course record in general. Nine of his 14 British Flat runs have come at Goodwood: he has won four and been second on three other occasions. He has never been better than third anywhere else on the Flat in this country.

This will be Aggagio's last chance for a win at Goodwood in 2023. The only two remaining staying handicaps at the track after today are sex-restricted or beneath his grade. He was second to an improver here 11 days ago and we know for sure that he does not have any targets that might be tempting his connections to keep a bit up their sleeve.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

James Fanshawe, trainer of Novel Legend

He’s been in good form all year, he ran really well at Newbury last time and any ease in the ground will help.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Vino Victrix

Not everything has always worked out for him and the ground has always gone against him, but we’re hoping he’s coming to form. We’d like it to be good to soft and no worse.

Syd Hosie, trainer of Temporize

He won there well last time, but I might not risk running him as the ground looks to be drying. I'd want to see soft in the going description to take our chance.

Gary Moore, trainer of Aggagio

He wears his heart on his sleeve every time and never runs a bad race. He seems to save his best for this track – I just hope the ground isn’t too quick. It’s a competitive contest, but as long as he runs his race then that’s all that matters.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Pons Aelius

He won over course and distance this year, but he had a pretty awful trip round Sandown the last day as he was caught wide the whole way. I did think he ran better than his finishing position given the trip round. The weather is supposed to be pretty hot so hopefully the ground will dry up to somewhere near good and that will give him a nice chance. We were keen to go back to this course and distance and he could have plenty in his favour.

Reporting by Liam Headd

