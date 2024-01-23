Can young guns shoot down the older brigade in a fascinating clash of the generations?

This is a fascinating clash of the generations and the two youngest runners in the field look set to head the market. Lowry’s Bar and Minella Blueway are only six, but both have untapped potential and represent stables with good records at this course.

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White have a 20 per cent strike-rate at Chepstow and saddle Lowry’s Bar , who was one of their four winners at the track when scoring here in November. He has since followed up in a handicap at Wincanton and now bids to defy a 6lb higher mark.

Evan Williams is responsible for Minella Blueway who was one of the Welsh trainer’s 88 winners at the track when scoring over course and distance at Christmas. That was probably a weak race and not a single winner has emerged from it, but a mark of 121 doesn’t look harsh.

At the other end of the age spectrum is Espoir De Romay , who is well handicapped on his chase form and ran his best race this campaign when seventh at Newbury last month. That race, won by Ed Keeper, was stronger than this event and a 2lb ease in the weights will help.

He might not find it easy at the age of ten against younger rivals, though, and similar comments apply to the 2019 Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills , who is now nine.

Pentland Hills was well backed on course before his second at Doncaster on his seasonal reappearance last month and travelled nicely enough to trade at 3.05 in running on Betfair. A 2lb rise in the weights makes life tougher, but rider Freddie Gordon is value for his 5lb claim.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going update

The going at the Welsh track is currently soft, good to soft in places with further easing of conditions possible as there are localised heavy showers forecast through Tuesday leading to a dry day on Wednesday.

What they say

Kim Bailey, trainer of Espoir De Romay

I've lost count of how many races he was supposed to run in that were called off over the past fortnight and he's raring to go. He didn't run badly last time and this looks the right race for him.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Wild Max

He’s been off since the summer of 2022 and it’s great to get him back on track but I expect him to come on for the run.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer of Lowry’s Bar

He’s in a good run of form and we hope this step up in trip will suit him.

Sam Twiston-Davies, rider of Uncle Bert

He was very disappointing over Christmas when he just weakened out of it over a longer trip so we’re dropping him back in trip.

Evan Williams, trainer of Minella Blueway

He’d improved from his maiden hurdle win when winning over course and distance last time and the rain we’ve had this morning will play to his strengths. Whether he’s got the experience to be taking on horses of this calibre just yet I don’t know.

Reporting by David Milnes

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.