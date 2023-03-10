Can Unforgotten remain unbeaten in headgear and secure his Lincoln spot?

There has been talk about Unforgotten and a potential Lincoln bid since he returned from nearly two years off the track with a win at Lingfield last month and another victory back there last time left plenty thinking that Doncaster might be the next port of call for him.

However, the problem for Unforgotten is that his two wins have come by small margins in bunched finishes, and he was raised only 4lb for each. That would usually be considered a positive, but not when you are 47th on the list for a race where only 22 will be able to run.

That is the issue facing Unforgotten in the Lincoln and he will almost certainly need to win this trial, and do it well, to have a chance of making the cut for the season’s curtain-raiser.

Unforgotten probably has more to offer in blinkers as he is unbeaten in two runs in the headgear and his half-brother Thunderous is rated 107. That suggests there could be plenty more scope for him to better a rating of 94, but it’s now or never if Doncaster is to be the aim.

Outbreak (first), Notre Belle Bete (second), Imperial Sands (fourth) and Hafeet Alain (fifth) filled four of the first five places in a mile handicap at Lingfield last month and that could prove the key line of form. Hafeet Alain finished as well as anything from well off the speed.

All-weather riding sensation Billy Loughnane booted home 23 winners in January and is 3-6 since returning from a month in Florida. He takes the ride on Hafeet Alain and is evidently outstanding value for his 5lb claim. That might be enough to help Hafeet Alain reverse places.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Back from Bahrain

Andrea Atzeni jets back from the Middle East on Saturday morning to take three rides including Outbreak, who he partnered to victory at Lingfield last month.

The Newmarket-based jockey had three rides on Friday in Bahrain, where the weather conditions were in stark contrast to those in the West Midlands.

Speaking from Bahrain, he said: “It’s hot here today but they tell me there's snow everywhere back home, so hopefully the racing is on. I’ll be flying back through the night and get into Heathrow on Saturday morning and hopefully I'll have some sleep on the plane.

“I’m looking forward to riding Outbreak again. He was impressive at Lingfield last time when he’d improved a lot from his first run into his second and I expect him to improve again. It’s a competitive handicap but he seems to have a nice draw.”

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of Tacarib Bay

He’s only run on the all-weather once before when he was third around Lingfield before Christmas. If he steps up on that, he should be in the mix.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Alrehb

It looks a competitive race but he’s a course winner who's well drawn. He’s a fast-ground horse, so handles the all-weather well, and we'll look at something like the Spring Cup at Newbury after this.

Karl Burke, trainer of Eilean Dubh

He’s been off for a while but is in great form. The plan is the Lincoln and hopefully he'll make the cut. He’s quite keen, so this track will suit him.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Unforgotten

He’s done everything right in winning his two races since his return from injury. It’s a more competitive race but he has a nice draw and deserves to take his chance. If he were to get his head in front we might look at the Lincoln for him.

Harriet Bethell, trainer of Yanifer

He’s never won on the all-weather but has run on it before for us and hopefully this can be a good starting point for his year. He’s not that well drawn but hopefully he can get a nice position early.

Alice Haynes, trainer of Mr Professor

Hopefully he can get a revival of form in a first-time hood to set him up nicely for the Lincoln, where it would be a case of the softer the better for him.

Reporting by David Milnes

