Can Theoryofeverything resurrect his Group-race hopes with a handicap debut victory?

This handicap features several horses who could make Group performers and Theoryofeverything was last seen lining up in one when he was third in the Greenham.

He came home eight and a half lengths behind Isaac Shelby and runner-up Charyn was well beaten in the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday on ground that should have suited. However, the Greenham was run in a good time and it might be too soon to write it off as weak form.

Theoryofeverything is bred to be a Group performer, being a Frankel son of the 2017 Queen Elizabeth II winner Persuasive, and he bids to resurrect those hopes with a win.

Andrew Balding landed the 2,000 Guineas with Chaldean at Newmarket on Saturday and he saddles another potentially high-class miler in recent dual-winner Vetiver.

She ran away with a novice at Beverley last month by five and a half lengths and improved her highest RPR by 10lb. Further progress will be needed to defy an opening mark of 90 in what looks to be a hot handicap, but Balding has won this twice in the last ten years and that includes in 2013 with Here Comes When, who went on to win a Group 1 later in his career.

Dominic Ffrench Davis has started the season in superb form and he has booked William Buick for the ride on Surely Not. Buick is 2-4 for the stable and that may be a tip in itself.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

John Gosden joint-trainer of Theoryofeverything

He's well suited by soft ground and is reasonably well drawn. He ran very well to be third in the Greenham and is in good shape for his first handicap.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Vetiver

She won well last time and we think the track will suit her. It's a competitive handicap but she goes there with a good each-way chance.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Urban Sprawl and True Statesman

Urban Sprawl ran well when bumping into a progressive horse at Musselburgh. I’ve had this race in mind for him since and a tight seven and a half is right up his street. He’s won on good to soft, so whether he wants these type of condiitons I don’t know but if he handles the ground he’ll go close. True Stateman has been aimed here because he was a winner on the track last year and we know he likes it. His form suggests the ground is going against him, so I’d be worried.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Surely Not

He’s done well over the winter and I think gelding settled him down a little bit. Hollie [Doyle] gave him a super ride at Newbury. She dropped him out, switched him off and won, and then employed the same tactics at Newmarket. Obviously, we haven’t got Hollie to ride him, but we’ve got a very able deputy in the champion jockey William Buick. I think he’s much more straightforward than he was last year and I’m hoping for a big run. We’ve always felt he was a 90 horse, so I think he’ll still be competitive.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Lord Uhtred

I was pleased enough with his run at Newbury last time, he just didn’t have the best of draws. I think Chester will suit him as a track. We’re drawn a little bit wide but hopefully he should run a good race.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

