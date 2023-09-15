Racing Post logo
Can the Gosden stars arrest the Leger decline or will it be another O'Brien masterclass?

15:35 DoncasterBetfred St Leger Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (No Geldings)
Flat Turf, Group 1
Going:Soft
Runners:9
Class:1
Distance:1m 6½f
ITV

Races go in and out of fashion, but it feels like this final Classic of the season has been declining year-on-year for quite some time.

The median Racing Post Rating for the last ten winners comes in at 119 and two of the last three achieved an RPR lower than that. Galileo Chrome (118) was successful three years ago and last year Eldar Eldarov won the race with an RPR of 117, the third-lowest since 2013.

That would appear to illustrate the decline, but it’s worth noting that Hurricane Lane did record the best winning RPR (122) in that time when he beat Mojo Star two years ago.

Graeme Rodway
Published on 15 September 2023
