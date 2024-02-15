Can Stuart Crawford continue his success in Britain with soft-ground winner Carnfunnock?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Northern Ireland-based trainer Stuart Crawford has a better record in Britain in recent years than he does in Ireland and he bids to bolster his 15 per cent strike-rate when coming across the Irish Sea with Carnfunnock , who was last seen finishing fifth at Navan before Christmas.

Carnfunnock put in a laboured display on that occasion, but his previous form in Britain would give him a big chance as he had performed well when dead-heating for third at Haydock in November, finishing just four and three-quarter lengths behind Park Annonciade.

Not a single subsequent winner has emerged from that race, so maybe it wasn’t the strongest contest, but Carnfunnock is 2lb lower here and the return to soft ground promises to suit him.

The ground is a concern for the in-form horse in the race Ilanz . His last five figures read 11331, but the wins came with good in the description and the defeats with soft. He seems to prefer better going but was returning from 335 days off when winning at Wincanton last time.

He could improve for that reappearance and the same comment applies to Jungle Jack , but he will have to come on for his last run at Wetherby when he was pulled up.

That was his first since last April, but another 90-day absence suggests that maybe not everything has gone to plan since. On top of that, better going might again suit and the form of his stable remains a concern as Donald McCain hasn’t been firing in winners with regularity of late.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going news

The going was described officially as soft on Thursday and clerk of the course Matthew Taylor said: "There is light rain today and it could possibly be soft, heavy in places by the time of racing but there is fresh ground on the inner on both tracks."

What they say

Stuart Crawford, trainer of Carnfunnock

We've freshened him up and he's in good form. He's dropping back in trip but I hope the softer ground will negate that a bit and I'm looking for a big run. The race should suit him and I'm looking forward to it.

Nick Alexander, trainer Ginger Mail

He won very nicely over course and distance last time and seems in great form so there's no reason why he shouldn't run very well again. He's only 4lb higher and he won't mind the ground so hopes are high. My only misgiving is he's struggled to back up two decent runs in a row in the past.

Jedd O'Keeffe, trainer of Ip Up

She's in good form. She's up in the handicap but hopefully she can cope with her revised mark. The ground isn't an issue and we're going there with a chance.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Bois Guillbert

He doesn't want very heavy ground, although he's okay on soft. He's a product of the juvenile hurdle series so he's got plenty of experience. He's a lovely horse and I think his handicap mark is still sensible.

Ewan Whillans, trainer of Cracking Rhapsody

He has a nice weight and is in good form. We've given him a bit of time between his runs and we hope he's progressive so he could run a big race. He ran well enough last time when he was beaten by an older, more experienced horse. I hope they don't get too much rain and the ground is a bit better this time, it was very heavy that day.

