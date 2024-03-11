Racing Post logo
15:30 Cheltenham
premium

Can State Man take his golden opportunity or is he destined to be just another famous runner-up?

15:30 CheltenhamUnibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 1
Going:Soft
Runners:8
Class:1
Distance:2m ½f
ITV

There is little doubt that this year’s Champion Hurdle, and the Cheltenham Festival as a whole, lost its star attraction when Constitution Hill was ruled out of the race last week. Thankfully there appears a ready-made heir apparent as State Man is now long odds-on.

There has been a school of thought develop, particularly this season, that State Man would have been considered an outstanding hurdler himself had it not been for Constitution Hill. Many see this as a nothing more than a golden opportunity for a well-deserved coronation.

That view may well be proven right on Tuesday afternoon. After all, plenty of great horses have been eclipsed by others before still going on to greatness, with possibly the best example on the Flat being Farhh, who was no match for Frankel but unbeatable once his rival had retired.

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor

Published on 11 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 11 March 2024

