Can Silky Wilkie register back-to-back wins in £45,000 Musselburgh sprint handicap?

Silky Wilkie , Vintage Clarets and Zarzyni , who finished first, second and fifth last year, renew their rivalry.

A high draw is usually a significant advantage in Musselburgh sprints over five furlongs, and both the winner and runner-up benefitted from stalls 14 and 12 respectively in a field of 13. Zarzyni was less favourably drawn in stall six. Silky Wilkie scored impressively by four and three-quarter lengths off a mark of 99 and was subsequently given a 9lb hike in the weights.

The five-year-old continued to prove fiercely competitive off higher marks last summer, finishing a short-head second to Navello in the Epsom Dash and was twice runner-up in Listed events. Remarkably, he launches his 2024 turf campaign off 2lb lower than when successful 12 months ago, and Sam Feilden's 7lb claim means Silky Wilkie is, in effect, 9lb lower this time.

Drawn seven of eight, it's not difficult to see why he has been well backed to repeat his 2023 success. While Silky Wilkie is fit from the all-weather, Vintage Clarets makes his seasonal reappearance following a 154-day break. Stall one is a negative for the Richard Fahey-trained five-year-old, who competes off a 6lb higher mark than last year.

Race-regular Zarzyni, another who is by no means well drawn in stall two, has form figures of 215 in the Scottish Sprint Cup. Now 17lb lower than when successful by three-quarters of a length from Justanotherbottle in 2022, Zarzyni meets Silky Wilkie on 6lb better terms than last year when Feilden's claim is taken into consideration.

Glorious Angel can be backed at double the price of Vintage Clarets and finished a short-head second to Fahey’s sprinter on heavy ground at Catterick last October. The four-year-old will lack nothing in race fitness, having already enjoyed spins at Wolverhampton and Doncaster this spring, and she is 6lb better off with Vintage Clarets when factoring in Brandon Wilkie's 5lb claim.

Both Fine Wine and Princess Karine should also handle the testing underfoot conditions, and they possess plenty of early speed to take advantage of favourable draws.

Confidence high in 'hard as nails' Silky Wilkie

Silky Wilkie appears to have everything in his favour as he bids for back-to-back victories in this £45,000 handicap and the vibes from trainer Karl Burke are encouraging too.

He is well drawn, nicely handicapped, acts on deep ground, and the 7lb claim of Sam Feilden could prove the icing on a very tasty cake.

Burke, who also saddles Looking For Lynda , said: "Silky Wilkie is hard as nails, he's working well and he won this last year. He's better on turf than the all-weather."

The five-year-old has dropped 6lb since the start of the year following three all-weather defeats at Lingfield (twice) and Wolverhampton.

Silky Wilkie: bids for his second Scottish Sprint Cup success Credit: John Grossick

Looking For Lynda, who appears to be the Burke second-string, was only beaten four and a half lengths in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in 2022, and won a good-ground York handicap in September.

One of four course-and-distance winners in the line-up, Looking For Lynda makes his seasonal reappearance following a 169-day break.

What they say

Scott Dixon, trainer of Fine Wine

It will be heavy ground at Musselburgh after last night's rain. I personally think he'll handle it, but you never really know with such extremes of going. He does seem versatile ground-wise – he's handled everything from Tapeta to Fibresand; good to firm to soft. He's come down to a decent mark now and I think he's got the gate speed to be where he needs to be from his draw. He seems in a good place at the moment.

Bryan Smart, trainer of Princess Karine

She was entered in the 0-78 sprint handicap later on the card but my daughter noticed there were hardly any runners in this race, so we've decided to take our chance. Princess Karine is quick, she's got no weight, looks well drawn and has a bit of soft-ground form. This will be the toughest race she's ever run in, but she wasn't beaten far in one of those big-field York handicaps last July. I'm told they've had 14 millimetres of rain overnight at Musselburgh and the ground has gone heavy. I suppose that might be to our advantage with such a low weight – some might sink in it! It's excellent prize-money and I couldn't be happier with our mare. We gave her a little pipe-opener this morning, and she went well.

Read Saturday's previews:

3.15 Haydock: Who has 'everything right for him' to thrive at Haydock? Analysis and quotes for valuable veterans' chase

3.35 Musselburgh: 'It's heavy and that will suit' - Harry Fry optimistic as weather gods aid Metier's cause in Musselburgh feature

The stayers' Lincoln is here: Queen's Cup analysis as Musselburgh opens its doors for the Flat's first big staying handicap

Classy juvenile Comfort Zone returns to action as Fairyhouse's three-day Easter extravaganza kicks off

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.