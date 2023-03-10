Can Silky Wilkie be stopped from going back-to-back in ITV4's opener?

Karl Burke could hold the key to the handicap that kicks off ITV4’s coverage on Saturday as he saddles three in a competitive ten-runner line-up.

Burke’s Silky Wilkie was finally rewarded for his consistent efforts under Sam Feilden when scoring on the all-weather for the first time at Kempton last month.

The Middleham Park-owned four-year-old had finished second in four of his five previous starts on artificial surfaces before that three-length victory, for which he has been raised 6lb.

Regular partner Feilden takes his usual 7lb off Silky Wilkie, who was chalked up as the early favourite for this first appearance at Wolverhampton. However, there are some doubts as to whether the gelding can cope with a career-high mark of 100, given the formlines of his Kempton success.

The first three horses to follow Silky Wilkie home have all been defeated since, most notably the third Spirit Of Nguru, who was beaten 20 lengths in last of eight runners when sent off 9-4 favourite at Lingfield on his next start.

That suggests Silky Wilkie won a poor race and it could pay to look elsewhere. Burke also runs Sir Robin and Exalted Angel, who competes off a 3lb lower mark than when eighth in last year’s race won by Whittle Le Woods.

Billy Loughnane is an interesting booking for Baldomero, who represents the Whittle Le Woods connections of Mick Appleby and The Horse Watchers syndicate.

Baldomero was beaten only three-quarters of a length on his first attempt at 6f last Friday and Loughnane’s 5lb claim could prove key to getting his head in front for the first time since this month last year.

Baldomero was beaten a head in the Lincoln Trial on this card 12 months ago, so clearly performs well at the track at this time of year.

Ingra Tor has to be of interest on the strength of his winning handicap debut at Newmarket last April, when he beat the subsequent Listed winner and now 109-rated Harry Three.

Having been winless in five starts since, Ingra Tor is only 6lb higher as he bids to add to his record of a win and a second from two starts on the all-weather.

His all-weather success came off the back of a 139-day break, so the 197-day layoff should not be an issue for Jack Channon’s four-year-old, who gets weight all round on his first run after a gelding operation.

