Can Savethelastdance restore some dignity to the Oaks form by seeing off her stablemate at the Curragh?

It's a week since David Jennings was asserting in these pages that the 2,000 Guineas won by Chaldean was one of the worst Classics in living memory, which must have had some folk choking on their cornflakes. For my money, it's the Oaks that has more to worry about but we should get a clear answer on that one on Saturday when Savethelastdance lines up in the Irish equivalent.

She's the last of the first five home at Epsom to reappear and the bad news is none of the Oaks runners have been able to score since. Admittedly, the winner, Soul Sister, was set a serious challenge in the Grand Prix de Paris but, with the sex allowance to help her, she was sent off as the 8-5 favourite and therefore it was disappointing she could do no better than third.

Caernarfon, third at Epsom, made no impression when sixth in a Group 3 at Royal Ascot. Two other Oaks runners were unplaced in the Ribblesdale. Bright Diamond, a well-held fifth at Epsom, was beaten almost the same distance in a Newcastle Group 3.