Can Olive Nicholls enhance her 63 per cent Wincanton strike-rate from sole ride?

Olive Nicholls has a superb record at Wincanton and the teenage rider has the chance to enhance that on Him Malaya in the Yarlington Handicap Hurdle (2.45 ) on Tuesday.

Nicholls has ridden five winners from just eight rides at the Somerset venue, including a comfortable success aboard this four-year-old over this trip last month.

The strength of that form is untested with none of the eight rivals who Him Malaya beat for his first victory having run since. However, a 5lb rise offers Him Malaya a realistic chance of following up in the feature contest of Wincanton's additional fixture.

All five of the amateur's Wincanton wins have been for her father Paul, with Nicholls bidding to enhance a superb 71 per cent strike-rate on her eighth ride for the champion trainer at his local track.

Him Malaya failed to win in five starts when owned by Johnny de la Hey but as he has more horses at Ditcheat than any other owner, the failure to make the grade meant the opportunity presented itself for Mark Woodhouse to get involved in the son of Martaline.

Woodhouse's green and yellow silks were carried to victory in back-to-back runnings of what is now known as the Badger Beer Handicap Chase, Wincanton's flagship race of the season, in 2017 and 2018.

Woodhouse could be back in the Wincanton winner's enclosure again as 2-1 favourite Him Malaya receives weight from all seven of his rivals, who include dual course-and-distance winner Celtic Art , who was sixth in the Gerry Feilden at Newbury last time, and Grade 2 winner Sizing Pottsie .

Great Ocean broke his maiden under rules at this track and trip in January last year and he could be the biggest threat to Malaya, having landed a 13-runner event at Hereford last month.

The seven-year-old's sole course success came on the same soft ground he encounters here, although conditions will not be an issue for Him Malaya, whose breakthrough win came on the same going description.

Spotlight comment

Built upon his previous promise when winning under Olive Nicholls over course and distance (soft) last month; did it with something to spare and this unexposed four-year-old could take a 5lb rise in his stride.

Him Malaya 14:45 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Miss Olive Nicholls (7lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Read these next:

'He is a Graded horse in a handicap' - our experts provide their tip for the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham

These are the most-tipped horses running in Britain today

'The penny seemed to drop last time' - Gary Savage with four fancies on Tuesday

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.