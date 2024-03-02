Can Nicky Henderson improve his fine 47 per cent record at Kelso? Six stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are six cards in Britain and Ireland on Saturday, with Premier racedays at Newbury and Kelso. Doncaster, Navan, Kempton and Wolverhampton also host fixtures and here are statistics from each track which could help your punting . . .

Kelso

Nicky Henderson does not send many runners to the Scottish Borders track but he is a trainer worth noting based on his impressive Kelso record.

Henderson, who boasts an overall 47 per cent strike-rate (15-32) at the track, saddles five on the card, including ante-post favourite Under Control in the feature bet365 Morebattle Hurdle (2.50 ).

Pentland Hills , Russian Ruler and Governor Of India all have solid claims on the card, while Grade 1 winner Jango Baie is a leading player in the Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (2.17 ).

Under Control 14:50 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Newbury

Trainer Stuart Edmunds is enjoying a red-hot run of form, winning seven times with his past 11 runners and operating at a 64 per cent strike-rate in the last two weeks.

He heads to Berkshire with one runner as Toonagh Warrior bids for his second career win in the 2m½f novice handicap hurdle (2.25 ).

The six-year-old joined the yard at the start of the season and got off the mark at Wetherby in November. He is stepping back in trip after finishing sixth of 12 at Sandown last time and is running off a mark 1lb lower than when last seen. He has a chance for an in-form yard.

Toonagh Warrior 14:25 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Doncaster

Jockey Charlie Hammond is riding at the top of his game at the moment and has won with three of his last six rides in the past fortnight.

He has two rides on Doncaster's seven-race jumps card, both of which come for trainer Nick Kent. Diamond Koda is his best chance of a winner, with the five-year-old lining up in the 2m3½f maiden hurdle (1.30 ). He has finished second in all three of his starts but showed significant progress for the yard and has every opportunity of striking here.

Elsewhere, Erne River features in the 3m2f handicap chase (3.40 ). Hammond has ridden the nine-year-old in 13 of his 16 starts, including when successful on his penultimate outing at the track.

Diamond Koda 13:30 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Charlie Hammond Tnr: Nick Kent

Kempton

Rider Aiden Brookes has enjoyed himself when riding at the Surrey venue, with three winners from nine rides and a 33 per cent strike-rate.

The 19-year-old has a good opportunity for more success with Ocean Heights , who bids to land a third win at the track since December for David Pipe in the 1m4f handicap (6.45 ).

All five of his runs since November have been at this course and he has yet to finish outside the top three. Another good performance should be expected for a horse representing a yard operating at a 26 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight.

Ocean Heights 18:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aiden Brookes (5lb) Tnr: David Pipe

Navan

Charles Byrnes is enjoying a purple patch with two winners from his last five runners, and he aims to improve that with one runner on Saturday.

The Limerick-based trainer saddles Aodhan May in the 2m4f handicap hurdle (2.40 ), with the eight-year-old mare bidding to complete a hat-trick after bringing up the two-timer at Punchestown ten days ago.

Aodhan May has been a serious improver for the yard and her chances are boosted by the fact she won at this track last month. All three of her career wins have come on heavy ground and she won't mind the testing conditions.

Aodhan May 14:40 Navan View Racecard Jky: Philip Byrnes (5lb) Tnr: C Byrnes

Wolverhampton

James Tate returned his best tally since 2019 last year with 41 winners and the Newmarket trainer has made a blistering start to 2024 with six victories from 14 runners.

He is operating at a 43 per cent strike-rate so far and will attempt to improve that with Collusion , who competes in the opening 6f maiden (5.00 ).

Both the three-year-olds two starts have come at this track, and he showed significant improvement when fourth over this distance last month. Another progressive performance is expected.

Collusion 17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: James Tate

