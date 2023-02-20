Can 'much improved' Stormy Flight finally get another win on the board?

This is a decent pot for a 0-115, which comes by dint of this race being officially a 0-120. Topweight Stormy Flight has a rating 5lb below the ceiling, which is notable because last time he ran the highest-rated horse was 17lb higher than he is today.

That race at Chepstow was a 0-135, restricted to novices, and appeals as much stronger form than today's will be. Stormy Flight was a close second on his first run since wind surgery and deserves to be favourite here.

Trixter's form last time is also pretty good for the grade he was in. That was a veterans' handicap for conditional riders, in which he was behind only the chucked-in Sam's Adventure and Midnight Moss, with the latter being pretty unexposed for one in their second decade.

A couple of others are theoretically well treated on form that is not too old. Across The Line won a 2m1f hunter chase in May, but has not got within a stone of that performance since, while Premiumaccess was second in the Southern National. His recent struggles have been in a higher grade than this, but he is a horse who has struggled to win in the past even when punching down.

That the ground is supposed to be spring-like could technically bring in the likes of Reserve Tank and Potters Venture, although whether they will have been primed in anticipation of quick conditions is up for question. Dock Road has been running well in a lower grade, while All Dancer appears to have the talent but has been showing a tendency to cut out. In short there are plenty of viable winners, but you have to squint to see the case beyond the top two on the card.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Stormy Flight

It was a much-improved performance last time when he was second at Chepstow and the wind operation seems to have made a difference. If he can build on that, he shouldn't be too far away. I'd be slightly wary of the ground. Although he doesn't mind good ground, I'd need to be happy it was genuinely good and not any faster.

Tim Vaughan, trainer of Trixster

He was a bit free at Catterick last time but before that he ran well at this track. He's been in great shape and I think there's a nice day in him somewhere along the line, and hopefully this is it.

Keiran Burke, trainer of Potters Venture

He won on his first start for us at Newton Abbot but has been disappointing since. He's been lacking a bit of confidence so we're putting on the cheekpieces for the first time and hopefully they will have the desired effect.

Robbie Llewellyn, trainer of Dock Road

He's up in grade but we wanted to have a clear round with him. He ran in a messy race at Hereford last time when he was hampered by a faller and was unable to get into much of a rhythm. It's a bit of a smaller field and the galloping track should suit him. He's got an each-way chance.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

