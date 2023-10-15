Can Mubhijah make a winning start in handicaps and maintain her perfect record for Ed Walker?

This race probably revolves around Mubhijah and whether she has turned over a new leaf. The former Shadwell filly had finished in the first three seven times in nine starts for Roger Varian without winning, but she set the record straight when making a successful start for Ed Walker last time.

The daughter of Shamardal changed hands for 80,000gns in July, so new owners Opulence Thoroughbreds clearly had no doubt she would come good. However, her first win for them did come in a weak race at Carlisle where she did not need to improve to justify 4-5 favouritism.

She did improve according to Racing Post Ratings as our handicappers gave her a career-best RPR of 86. She could therefore be well treated now she makes her debut in a handicap off a mark of 78, as she had that same rating before her easy victory in that Carlisle contest.

It is more than 350 miles from Walker’s Upper Lambourn stable to Musselburgh, and Mubhijah is the only horse from the yard making the trip. Many will consider that a tip in itself, but the trainer is just 2-12 with runners who have travelled at least 200 miles recently.

Grant Tuer is no stranger to success at Musselburgh, and his 25 per cent strike-rate at the track in the last five years will point plenty in the direction of both Glorious Angel and Mersea .

Sam James rides Mersea, while Oliver Stammers is booked for Glorious Angel. Stammers has the better strike-rate (15 per cent) of the two for the yard and a £1 bet on all of his mounts for Tuer would have made a profit of £7.06. Maybe that’s a hint that Glorious Angel is the pick.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going news

It is set to be a chilly but dry day at Musselburgh where the going is described as good. The temperature is forecast to be in the low double figures with any showers off to the west of the course.

What they say

Grant Tuer, trainer of Glorious Angel and Mersea

Glorious Angel has the better draw of the pair in stall two plus she’ll like the ground. She’ll go forward from her draw and seven furlongs around Musselburgh should suit. This is the first time we’ve tried Mersea over the trip. She did really well the other day at Redcar over five furlongs as six furlongs has been what we have tried most with her. That said, we’ve been keen to go this trip for a while and if she’ll get it anywhere then it’ll be at Musselburgh. She’s in really good form and they’re closely matched so I hope they both run good races.

Grant Tuer: runs two in this fillies' handicap Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Shades Of Summer

Unusually for this time of year we’re travelling a horse north and getting decent ground. The filly is in extremely good order and we felt this was a good opportunity to go for a nice race on decent ground that should suit her.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Rock Melody

The girl who rides her suggested we added some headgear as we think she’s a filly who just saves a little for herself. It’s just a thought we had so we’re giving it a go. She’s got a good jockey, a reasonable draw and I think she’s quite a big player. She likes a fast pace to run at and to pass horses, which is something that can happen down the long straight at Musselburgh.

John Wainwright, trainer of Biplane

She wasn’t beaten far by Gweedore last time and he was a good third in the Coral Sprint Trophy at York over the weekend, which was good to see. This filly is in the December sale, and if she were able to win this that would greatly benefit her before going there. She’s used to running on a galloping track since we’ve had her, so this is going to be a different test. But she’ll stay the trip well and there are others in the race who mostly have form over shorter. She’s got a good draw and I think she’s got a better chance than the market says.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

