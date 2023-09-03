Can Mrembo follow up Thursday's smooth success? - analysis and key quotes for competitive Windsor handicap

The Jonny Portman-trained Mrembo makes a quick reappearance following her smooth, all-the-way success at Bath on Thursday.

Given a good ride from the front by Olivia Tubb, Mrembo stayed on strongly inside the final furlong after repelling the challenge of 100-30 favourite Charlie Arthur, who ultimately faded into third, beaten three and three-quarter lengths.

The pair lock horns once again, with Charlie Arthur only 1lb better off when jockey claims have been taken into consideration.

Simon Hodgson equips Charlie Arthur with first-time cheekpieces, but the headgear will need to work extremely well for him to turn the tables on these terms.

Mrembo also renews rivalry with Rolypolymoly after the pair finished first and fourth in a 1m3f handicap at Newbury in June.

Rolypolymoly has seven lengths to find with the winner and is only 3lb better off. However, with the Adam West team in scintillating form – the Epsom trainer has scored with four of his last seven runners – it would be no surprise to see a big run from the four-year-old in a first-time visor.

Three-time course-and-distance winner It’s How We Roll will love the ground, arrives on the back of an excellent second at Brighton and is almost certain to go close granted a strong early gallop.

Yet perhaps the most interesting runner of all is the lightly raced four-year-old Brigantes Warrior , who has qualified for his first handicap on a mark of 58 following three runs at a mile.

The son of Ribchester is bred to be better than his rating, and it would be no surprise to see plenty of market support for Richard Hughes’s charge.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Adam West, trainer of Rolypolymoly

Ultimately he's been very frustrating. He works vastly better than his rating, but seems to find excuses for every run he's had. Hopefully it's time he put his head in front on the Flat. He'll be fine on most ground but a bit of cut might have been a little nicer for him. We felt at Bangor last time he got to the front and almost just jacked it in, so we've added the headgear.

Jonny Portman: hopeful about the chances of Mrembo Credit: Edward Whitaker

Jonny Portman, trainer of Mrembo

She'd appreciate the drying ground and won very nicely at Bath last week and didn't appear to have too hard a race. We're taking advantage of not having a penalty, and as long as this isn't too soon for her, I'd hope she'd run another nice race. We've got Olivia [Tubb] on again, the trip should be fine and she ran well at Windsor earlier in the season.

Henry Oliver, trainer of It's How We Roll

He's in good form and ran well at Brighton last time out. I'd say his best effort came over the course and distance earlier in the season, so the race should suit well.

Reporting by James Stevens

