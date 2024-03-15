Racing Post logo
15:00 Uttoxeter
premium

Can Midlands National hope Mr Incredible give his training namesake another winner to cap remarkable week?

15:00 Uttoxeterbet365 Midlands Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 3 Handicap
Going:Heavy
Runners:12
Class:1
Distance:4m 2f
ITV4

This meeting at Uttoxeter always has a bit of an after the Lord Mayor’s show feel to it, but it shouldn’t do because the feature Midlands Grand National is a race good enough to fit in among the handicaps at the Cheltenham Festival. It poses a real challenge for us punters.

After the week that has gone before many people will take one look, see the name W P Mullins by the side of Mr Incredible and think that it’s a statement about the trainer rather than the horse. There is every chance the equine version can live up to his training equivalent.

Mullins has saddled only two runners in the race before and both were pulled up, including Captain Kangaroo, who was the sole Irish representative a year ago under Danny Mullins.

Graeme Rodway

Published on 15 March 2024

Last updated 18:00, 15 March 2024

