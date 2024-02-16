Can L'Homme Presse follow Shishkin in laying down a Cheltenham Gold Cup marker for Britain?
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Forget GDP and think of RPR. At the end of a week in which Britain's economy officially fell into recession, there could be more green shoots of recovery in a previously depressed sector.
Where Shishkin led last Saturday, L'Homme Presse bids to follow and raise the home rate of interest in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup by much more than the current level of inflation.
Like the chancellor of the exchequer, fans of British jump racing have had a gloomy winter, with constant worries that the cupboards are bare.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 16 February 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:10, 16 February 2024
- 3.36 Ascot: 'The dream is still alive' - L'Homme Presse connections hoping he can lay down Gold Cup marker
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Ascot Chase?
- Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
- 3.15 Haydock: 'I couldn't be happier with him' - trainer quotes and big-race analysis for the Grand National Trial
- 3.00 Ascot: 'We've had this in mind for a long time' - Shan Blue bidding to return to former glories
- 3.36 Ascot: 'The dream is still alive' - L'Homme Presse connections hoping he can lay down Gold Cup marker
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Ascot Chase?
- Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
- 3.15 Haydock: 'I couldn't be happier with him' - trainer quotes and big-race analysis for the Grand National Trial
- 3.00 Ascot: 'We've had this in mind for a long time' - Shan Blue bidding to return to former glories