Forget GDP and think of RPR. At the end of a week in which Britain's economy officially fell into recession, there could be more green shoots of recovery in a previously depressed sector.

Where Shishkin led last Saturday, L'Homme Presse bids to follow and raise the home rate of interest in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup by much more than the current level of inflation.

Like the chancellor of the exchequer, fans of British jump racing have had a gloomy winter, with constant worries that the cupboards are bare.