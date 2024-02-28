Can in-form War Soldier continue the red-hot recent run of the Sandy Thomson stable?

Sandy Thomson is enjoying a purple patch, having sent out six winners from his 15 runners in the last fortnight, and War Soldier bids to continue the stable’s red-hot run.

The seven-year-old was racing off his lowest mark in a handicap over course and distance last time and took full advantage when finishing powerfully to come from three lengths down at the final flight and lead near the finish. That pointed to him being a strong stayer at this trip.

He has been raised 6lb and has strong claims again, but probably wouldn’t want this to turn into a sprint up the Wetherby straight, and there isn’t loads of pace on paper.

Hajey might be the most likely to make the running. He made virtually all when successful at Catterick in December and has run two solid races in defeat at that track on his last two runs. However, he races off a career-high mark of 122 and away from Catterick for the first time since November, so it remains to be seen whether he will be as effective on his first start here.

North Parade is another with questions to answer at the track. His two runs have yielded form figures of 5P, but he has won three on the bounce at Newcastle on his last three outings. He is now 21lb higher than for the first win and this is a stronger race, but he gets on well with rider William Maggs and trainer Sue Smith has had four winners from her last 15 runners.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going latest

The going is soft, heavy in places. The forecast is generally dry, although there was the prospect of a light rain shower on Wednesday and early into Thursday. It is the expected to be dry and settled with temperatures of 10C.

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of The Four Sixes

He’d have a strong each-way chance. There wasn’t enough use made of him last time as he’s a strong stayer and we’ll be kicking on with him this time.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel, trainer of Uncle Bert

He’s been running consistently well all year and has been in very good form at home since bumping into a good one in Lowry’s Bar at Chepstow last time. He goes there with another good shout.

Sandy Thomson, trainer of War Soldier

He won over course and distance last time, just getting up when it looked as though the second horse didn’t stay. He’s going back for another crack in what looks an open race.

Tracey Waggott, trainer of Hajey

He usually runs at Catterick or Sedgefield but he’s up in grade so there aren’t the races there. He likes sharp tracks and hopefully they get some more rain as the more testing it is the better.

Andrew Hamilton, trainer of El Jefe

He’s going back up in trip but he’s quite versatile and it looks as if the ground will be soft enough for him. I expect him to run his usual consistent race.

Reporting by David Milnes

