Can in-form apprentice Frederick Larson strike on his sole ride at Newcastle?

Fresh from riding a winner at the Racing League fixture at Wolverhampton on Thursday, in-form jockey Frederick Larson returns to the all-weather on Monday to ride Golden Delite for his boss Mick Appleby at Newcastle.

Expectations will be high for an improved run from Golden Delite in the 1m4½f apprentice handicap (4.55 ) after a low-key debut at Ffos Las last month for his new connections, who splashed out 130,000gns on the three-year-old at the Tattersalls July sales.

Equipped with a tongue-tie for his handicap debut, the Golden Horn colt should not lack assistance in the saddle as Larson has been in fine form of late, like he has been for most of the summer.

Larson, whose biggest win came in the John Smith's Cup at York in July, has ridden four winners from 17 rides in the last two weeks, at a strike-rate of 24 per cent.

Three of those victories came at all-weather tracks and the 3lb apprentice, a talented footballer who was once on the books of Crystal Palace, has previous success at Newcastle to fall back on.

Golden Delite had two starts for trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam and owner-breeder Anthony Oppenheimer before his big-money move to race in the same colours as Appleby's star juvenile Big Evs, showing promise second time when a narrow runner-up at Newmarket.

He is a general 5-1 chance behind well-backed market-leaders Robusto (13-8) and Krona (9-4).

Appleby said: "He ran okay for us first time as the track and trip were a bit sharp for him and a mile and a half at Newcastle should suit him better.

"He's on a realistic handicap mark that he could win off, so he'd have a good enough chance. He works well enough at home and is pretty straightforward."

Spotlight comment

With Jane Chapple-Hyam when runner-up in a fairly average 1m2f novice at Newmarket; fetched 130,000gns at the sales but was well held on stable debut at Ffos Las where he carried his head high; still early days and tongue-tie fitted for handicap debut.

Golden Delite 16:55 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson Tnr: Michael Appleby

