Can improving Media Shooter continue his upward curve in tight-knit Kempton qualifier?

A tight-knit race for the latest London Sprint Series Qualifier, with eight three-year-olds lining up and all of them look open to some sort of improvement. So who will find most?

Media Shooter’s Racing Post Ratings are on a nice upward curve. He comes here with progressive figures of 77, 84 and 87 on his last three starts and his latest second in a course-and-distance handicap was a career best. Another will probably be needed, though.

That’s because he has been raised 1lb in the weights to a career-high mark of 81 and he is 8lb higher than for his last win, but that also came over course and distance, so this is his track.

Sandown handicaps are among the strongest on the Flat in Britain and Kinnigoli Kid was last seen finishing fifth at the Esher venue. This is probably an easier assignment, but it was August last year when Kinnigoli Kid produced that effort and he has been off for 199 days.

However, the son of No Nay Never did win on his debut in a Windsor maiden last June and that proves he can run well first time out. If he is best when fresh, this may well be his day.

Nariko , Brunel Nation and Mashadi are the other three who are having their first runs since last year and Nariko is the most interesting. Hugo Palmer has as good a record with runners after a break as he does with those who have had a recent run, so Nariko will be fit after 161 days off, and she was a course-and-distance winner last time. She has plenty going for her.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

John Ryan, trainer of Roman Emperor

We put cheekpieces on him last time which didn't really work and he wasn't suited to how the race was run. If he returned to his previous form he would have a chance.

Clifford Lee, rider of Media Shooter

He ran into a decent type last time in what rode like a good race. He’s got a good draw and he could still be well handicapped.

Jack Channon, trainer of Jungle Mac

He had no more than a bit of work the other day when scoring at Chelmsford and it was nice for him to get his head in front. This is a different type of race, but there's no reason why he shouldn't be in the mix.

Marco Botti, trainer of Kinnigoli Kid

He’s not run for a while but has been working nicely on the Al Bahathri, so we expect the all-weather to suit him. I would say his handicap mark is about right.

Ian Williams, trainer of Macanudo

I bought him at the sales recently and it’s his first start for us. He’s a bonny horse who won his last start in good style.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Nariko

It’s her first run for us and she’s been going nice at home, although we’ve been done no favours with the draw. The form of her win has not worked out, but that’s not her fault.

Reporting by David Milnes

