Can Il Ridoto avenge narrow December Gold Cup defeat in open £100,000 Cheltenham handicap?

Punters are never deprived of good handicap chases at Cheltenham and this is the course's third major two-and-half-mile prize since the Paddy Power on November 18. Every year we see a group of horses repeatedly campaigned in these intermediate-trip Cheltenham handicap chases.

Last year's winner Il Ridoto is the most frequent attendee in training, contesting his seventh since November 2022. Form figures of 236144 in the previous six are testament to his admirable consistency and suitability to the test. Yet he must be considered a vulnerable favourite given his latest rise in the weights for being nabbed by old foe Fugitif on the line in the December Gold Cup.

The other survivor from the December Gold Cup is Grandeur D'Ame , who must have solid claims of reversing the form with Il Ridoto. He was a newbie to these specialist contests when fourth behind Fugitif from 3lb wrong and races from his correct mark.

The key course-and-distance formlines are not limited to handicaps as Hitman and Ga Law were third and fifth in the 2023 Ryanair. Backing Hitman requires a forgiving mentality after his dismal showing when strongly supported for the Old Roan 90 days ago.

His Racing Post Ratings are in and out nowadays (last five read 0, 157, 163, 105 and 61). The valuable 5lb claim of Freddie Gingell and wind surgery may spark him back to life. Paul Nicholls' 22 per cent strike-rate with such runners after the procedure essentially aligns to his overall record (24 per cent).

Victtorino and Excello , the two youngest runners, arrive on upward trajectories after landing good races on the same Ascot card in December. Their long-term potential is indisputable, for all they lack course experience.

Jamie Snowden has selected this contest for Ga Law rather than Doncaster's Great Yorkshire Chase and the Paddy Power winner evidently thrives for two and a half miles around Cheltenham.

There was enough to like in his non-staying Coral Gold Cup seventh last time in first-time cheekpieces to elevate him to near the summit of any shortlist.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Nicholls takes double aim at £100,000 pot

Il Ridoto was denied another illustrious Cheltenham success by the slimmest of margins last month but a brave effort in defeat means he is 10lb higher in the weights for his defence of this race.

He got the better of last month's conqueror Fugitif 12 months ago by a length and three solid efforts at the track since means the Paul Nicholls-trained chaser faces a far tougher task here.

Hitman: tops the weights Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The champion trainer is double-handed with Hitman, who was third in the Ryanair over the course and distance last March and is dropping in grade.

Nicholls said: "Hitman disappointed early in the season, so we've given him a little wind op since. If he runs like he did in last year's Ryanair Chase, when he finished third, then he’s not without a chance.

"Il Ridoto loves it around there. He's edging up the weights all the time, but with an improving young horse like him you've always got a chance."

Bill Baxter in 'seriously good health' as Aintree-winning rider returns

Sam Twiston-Davies guided Bill Baxter to glory over the National fences on his only ride on the Warren Greatrex-trained chaser and expectations are high for a similar result.

The eight-year-old is 5lb higher than his winning mark from the Topham and gets his first experience of Cheltenham.

Greatrex said: "We're back in trip here but around this track I don't have a problem with it as you need to stay well. I was keen to see how he handles Cheltenham as it could open a few more opportunities. He's in seriously good health and he's reunited with Sam Twiston-Davies, so hopefully they can keep up their 100 per cent record together."

What they say

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Ga Law

He won the Paddy Power and it's taken us a bit of time to get him back to form after his fall, when he looked like he was going to win, in the Great Yorkshire. I thought he ran well in the Coral Gold Cup for a long way, so we're coming back in trip. He seems in great order.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Victtorino and Easy As That

We're bringing Victtorino back in trip. He was also in the Great Yorkshire at Doncaster but I didn't want to run him on that sort of ground. It'll be interesting to see how he gets on over this shorter trip. Easy As That found the step up to three and a quarter miles a bit beyond him last time. I'm hoping for an encouraging run.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Excello

He's done nothing wrong, but I did by running him last time when he won at Ascot and now he's got a mark blown out of the water by the handicapper. It's put the horse in a difficult position but he's a promising, young horse, so we'll see how he gets on here.

Alan King, trainer of Grandeur D'Ame

He showed his runaway win at Wetherby was no fluke with a fine effort in the December Gold Cup last month. I'm happy with him and he should be competitive.

Henry Daly, trainer of Lounge Lizard

We didn't think he got the trip at Aintree, so we've dropped him back and we'll see how we get on. It's a right competitive Cheltenham handicap, so we'll know where we are.

Reporting by James Stevens

