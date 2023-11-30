Can Hyland provide Nicky Henderson with a first winner in ten years in this competitive handicap hurdle?

Nicky Henderson is the first trainer punters think of when it comes to the Coral Gold Cup meeting at Newbury, but this 3m hurdle is one of the few races that he has not managed to win in the past ten years.

He came closest 12 months ago when Steal A March was second at 12-1 but, on paper at least, he has a much better chance this time with hat-trick-seeking favourite Hyland .

This six-year-old has been a massive improver this term, and followed up his Warwick win in October with a commanding victory in a Pertemps qualifier at Cheltenham.

The question you must ask before steaming in, though, is how far Henderson wants him going up the handicap before the Pertemps Final at the festival, a race he said "he might as well go for" now he is qualified. Hyland would already comfortably get in off his new mark of 135.

More of a concern than wondering about his plans for the rest of the season is the fact that none of those who finished close up behind him have done anything for the form since, with the second, fourth, fifth and seventh all beaten out of sight next time.

There will be plenty ready to take advantage if Hyland isn't up to it, not least Ramo , who was on a roll last spring and returned his fourth consecutive career best when scoring over just two miles and five furlongs his return.

A very strong stayer who has now won three of his last four races, the six-year-old keeps pulling out more from the front and could continue to defy the handicapper.

Ramo: seeks a fourth win in five starts for Venetia Williams Credit: Mike Hewitt

A less exposed pair are Hoe Joly Smoke and Ed Keeper , with the former making his handicap debut after staying on into third at Chepstow last time over a shorter trip.

He looked every inch a stayer there and matched his previous best RPR, which is rare for a Dan Skelton runner first time up this season and has to be a good sign. An opening mark of 118 looks fair on the evidence we've seen so far.

Ed Keeper went down battling under top weight on his handicap debut at Ascot last month and has claims off a 6lb higher mark, while a horse who still remains very well handicapped is Gentleman At Arms .

He didn't take to chasing last season and didn't show any signs of returning to form over hurdles in the spring, but he won well at Aintree last month. A 5lb higher mark demands more, but he's still a stone lower than his peak mark as a novice two seasons ago.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Simply The Betts

He's good but he'll need the run. He'll have a couple of spins over hurdles and then we'll go hunter chasing with him for David [Maxwell, jockey and owner] after Christmas.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Hyland

He's on a roll and the trip and the ground are both ideal. It was a funny race at Cheltenham but the handicapper thought it was more competitive than I did and put him up 6lb.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Hurricane Harvey

I thought he ran okay at Cheltenham last time. He finds it tough in the middle part of his races but stays on right at the end and I hope he can do that again.

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Gentleman At Arms

He's in good form and seems in the same sort of shape as before his win at Aintree. He's had a few little issues with his back and hopefully we've sorted them out now, and to be honest he's probably come down to a sensible mark as he didn't win by far last time. I'd say he's got a live each-way chance.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Ramo

He's improving and he's shown that he stays this trip well. This is a big step up in class for him, but it's a good prize and he deserves to be given a shot.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Rambo T He's in very good form and I'm looking forward to stepping him back up to three miles. It looks a competitive race but I'd like to think he has a real each-way chance.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Hoe Joly Smoke

He's a novice running against experienced horses but he hasn't got much weight, so hopefully that offsets that a little bit. Three miles will definitely see an improvement from him and I think he's got a chance.

Reporting by Harry Wilson

Read these next:



Could there be another Grade 1 star lurking among a quality novice chase field?

Marie's Rock out to stamp her authority in Britain's staying division against evergreen Paisley Park

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.