Can Hollie Doyle steer in-form Mostawaa to hat-trick in Carlisle Bell?

The feature meeting of the week after Royal Ascot is always Carlisle Bell and Cumberland Plate day at Carlisle and this season’s running of the Bell has attracted another big field.

There have been 17 declared and the market is dominated by recent winners, including the Hollie Doyle-ridden Mostawaa, who is bidding to complete a hat-trick following wins at Brighton and York. He is racing off a mark 5lb higher than for the first of his two victories.

Mostawaa has looked at his best when able to dominate and both of those wins came from the front, including under Doyle at York last time, but can he make all in a more competitive race?

Garden Oasis will definitely be vying for the early lead. He knows only one way to go and that’s from the front, as we saw at Ayr last time when he made all for an easy victory.

United Front is another coming here following a win. That came at Beverley just over two weeks ago when he kept on strongly to land a handicap on quick ground. He is up 3lb in the weights, but is rated 11lb lower on turf than the all-weather, so may still be well handicapped.

Liamarty Dreams has been in good form and heads to Carlisle Credit: John Grossick

Karl Burke won the race last year with Invincibly and is back to try to land it again with Liamarty Dreams. He is 5lb higher than when successful at Musselburgh this month but ran well at York last time and is another who couldn’t be discounted in this wide-open handicap.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

'On The River could be an 85-rated horse'

A change of scenery has proved the key to On The River, who nearly made it four wins in a row since joining Harriet Bethell at Beverley last time.

That sequence of performances has meant a rise of 15lb for the four-year-old, who will once again be the mount of Cam Hardie.

Bethell said: "He's very straightforward and I think he could go a bit higher and could be an 85-rated horse by the time we've finished with him. We're seriously looking forward to it."

What they say

Michael Appleby, trainer of United Front and Golden Sands

They’re in good order. They both won at Beverley last time and Carlisle is a similar track, so I think they should run decent races. I don’t think there will be much bias at all on what looks likely to be decent ground.

Heather Main, trainer of Mostawaa

It’s been in my sights for a while and he likes quirky tracks so I don’t think Carlisle will put him off at all. Hopefully he’ll relish it. If he’s still in the same kind of form that he has been, which he seems to be at home, then I’m looking forward to going there. In the past, he’s been hiked up the weights, but I think he’s still on a decent mark.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Bashful

He got about 50 miles down the road on the way to Beverley on Tuesday when there was an issue with the horsebox. Assuming he eats up in the morning he runs. He's in good nick and he's not a bad horse. He's off the back of wins and a little bit of rain would definitely help him.

Reporting by Scott Burton

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.