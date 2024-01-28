Can Henry's Friend prove the punters' pal once again? Analysis and key quotes for Hereford's handicap chase

Henry's Friend possesses the scope to improve further over fences and could prove the punters' pal once again.

He dug deep to fend off Walking On Air at Newbury last time and has been raised only 3lb by the handicapper.

Ballycamus, beaten 27 lengths into fourth on that occasion, won at Warwick under 11st 12lb last Monday.

Topweight Rock My Way was rated higher than Henry's Friend over hurdles, his sole success coming in a Grade 2 novice hurdle on Cheltenham Trials day 12 months ago.

A winning pointer, he made a satisfactory start to his chasing career when a three-length runner-up to Scarface at Plumpton.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Russian Ru ler has yet to impose his authority in two starts over fences but it's probably wise to put a line through his disappointing effort when pulled up behind Blow Your Wad at Kempton last time.

He could prove an entirely different proposition off a 2lb lower mark in first-time cheekpieces.

Harbour Lake , a 135-rated hurdler at one time, adds to the puzzle. He finished third in the 2022 Greatwood Hurdle behind I Like To Move It, but didn't jump well enough on his introduction to fences at Aintree last month and was tailed off when pulled up before the last.

Like many of the eight runners in this tricky contest, he has plenty to prove, but undoubtedly looks capable of better.

Analysis by Richard Birch

Going news

The ground was good to soft on Sunday afternoon following a dry and cloudy day. The dry weather is expected to continue into Monday with forecast highs of 12C.

What they say

Ben Pauling, trainer of Henry's Friend

He came out of Newbury well and I thought he did well to win that day in a competitive race. He idled a little in front and the ground wouldn't have been in his favour, so hopefully he'll improve again for a sounder surface. The track will be the tightest he's ever run round and we'll have to see where we are with that, but it's a stepping stone towards better things.

Harry Fry, trainer of Deeper Blue

We're hoping he runs more like he did at Plumpton on his first run this season than he did the last day at Doncaster. A couple of little things came to light from that run, so we're hoping now he'll be able to bounce back to form.

Alan King, trainer of Harbour Lake

He was disappointing at Aintree but I don't think he handled the ground. The one race he really disappointed over hurdles in was the Lanzarote last year, which was on really holding ground as well. I'm hoping the better surface on Monday will see him in a better light.

Henry Daly, trainer of Supreme Gift

The ground is a prerequisite with him, and it thankfully looks like the conditions are going to be better than when he ran at Aintree last time. Hopefully this better ground will suit him and he'll run well.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

