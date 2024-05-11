Can Henry Longfellow show he's poetry in motion or will he fluff his lines in French 2,000 Guineas?

There were, lest anyone forget, two unbeaten Group 1 winners among Aidan O'Brien's two-year-olds last year, and while City Of Troy was found considerably short of his best in last weekend's Qipco 2,000 Guineas, Henry Longfellow attempts to enhance his reputation in the French equivalent.

O'Brien blamed himself for undercooking City Of Troy and finding his brilliance deceptive in the run-up to Newmarket. If we take that to mean Henry Longfellow has been treated as a mere mortal, perhaps we can have more confidence he will be closer to his real self, for all it would appear that a cold and wet spring in Tipperary has been working against O'Brien's usual way of doing things.

Henry Longfellow is 7lb clear of next-best Eben Shaddad and Alcantor on official ratings, but should last season's National Stakes winner fail to fire, the number of runners who come into serious consideration broadens considerably.

Eben Shaddad and Alcantor were second and sixth in the Craven, from which they received a reasonable endorsement when the winner Haatem ran third in the Guineas.

Alcantor was the highest-rated juvenile colt in France last season, although the sand may be beginning to run through the hourglass of the Criterium International in which he was second, and he is surely better than he was able to show when becoming unbalanced in the Dip at Newmarket.

Ramadan and Aurelien Lemaitre won the Prix de Fontainebleau

Just 1lb behind those two are Prix de Fontainebleau principals Ramadan and Beauvatier , who both have strong credentials. Ramadan has shown he stays further than a mile and might well be the pace angle in the race under Aurelien Lemaitre, while Beauvatier could be the rapier played late.

Diego Velazquez is another who comes into the reckoning if his more celebrated stablemate underperforms. The same is true for Keran , who has looked seriously talented on a couple of occasions but wasn't in love with the mud at Deauville on his most recent start.

The Aga Khan's son of Blue Point is not guaranteed to stay and his cause in that regard is not helped by being parked in stall 12 of 13. Of the less-exposed candidates, Supercooled is interesting if he takes another step forward from his win in the Prix Machado.

'We haven't trained him like there's no tomorrow'

It may seem a strange thing to say of an unbeaten Group 1 winner, but Henry Longfellow still belongs in the basket labelled 'could be anything', as he looks to supplement wins in the Group 2 Futurity Stakes and the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

Henry Longfellow defends his unbeaten record in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains Credit: Patrick McCann

The ground at Longchamp is likely to be the fastest he has encountered, while Aidan O'Brien is clear he is not expecting the son of Dubawi to be at concert pitch.

He said: "Henry Longfellow is just about ready to start off. We've been happy with his work, but we do feel he will come forward from Sunday. It's a different track to what he's used to and it will be interesting to see how he gets on around a bend. We haven't trained him like there's no tomorrow, so he will improve.

"Henry is a quicker horse than Diego Velazquez. Diego should get further than a mile, but we feel this experience will do him good. If things go according to plan, we will head on to the French Derby next."

Cutaway rail could ease traffic problems

A wide draw over a mile on fast ground has been a major disadvantage around Longchamp's Grande Piste because of the short run to the bend. But the track will feature the same 'open stretch' cutaway rail as is in operation on Arc day in the home straight.

The sun has finally made its appearance in Paris this week and the forecast bon-souple (good to soft ground) on the penetrometer is likely to ride like a blend of good and good to firm in British and Irish terms.

What they say

Cristian Demuro, rider of Keran

He ran very well last time and was beaten by a very tough horse in Lazzat. Everything is in place for a good run.

Francis Graffard, trainer of Roshvar

He’s a very nice horse who has come on a lot for his race last time, and he wants good ground. He and [Poule d'Essai des Pouliches entry] Rouhiya needed to run and I kept waiting for good ground, which never arrived. He has the lowest rating in the field, so we’ll see.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Orne and Eben Shaddad

Eben Shaddad has improved with every start and it was a pleasing performance first time out in the Craven. He’s come forward for that run and here the hood is being taken off so he’s alert at the start. He’s in stall three which is a very good draw if you can break well and hopefully he can be in a good position from there. Orne is a Group 3 winner and is a versatile horse. He ran a good race last time in a competitive conditions race at Chelmsford and he goes there in good order.

Beauvatier bids to reverse the form of the Prix de Fontainebleau with Ramadan Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Yann Barberot, trainer of Beauvatier

He ran the race we were hoping for on his comeback and he has really come forward for the run. He’s in great physical shape and he worked very well on Monday morning. Whether or not stall ten is a help or a hindrance will depend on the pace of the race, but I don’t think there’s an overwhelming favourite and we have as good a chance as any. He handles any going but my preference is for good ground, so I’m pleased that it’s dried out and the race will play to those with speed.

Christopher Head, trainer of Ramadan

The plan in the long run is to step back up to 2,000 metres [1m2f] for the Jockey Club and he's up against some of the best horses around here. We only know him as a soft-ground horse, but I’m pretty sure he will be even more powerful on good ground.

Mario Baratti, trainer of Metropolitan

It wasn’t the plan to ride him quite so far back [in the Prix de Fontainebleau], but he was given a nice quiet ride and when they began to sprint I think he showed he belongs at this level. He definitely needed the run and he progressed well. I think from stall one he will have his say.

Roger Teal with Dancing Gemini and Lewis Edmunds after winning the Flying Scotsman at Doncaster Credit: Edward Whitaker

Roger Teal, trainer of Dancing Gemini

He has been pleasing us ahead of this race. He’s come on very well over the winter. Obviously, it’s the French Guineas and a tough spot for him, but he deserves to take his chance.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Supercooled and Alcantor

I was very much disappointed with Alcantor last time. I don't know why he ran so badly, I was expecting more. The ground was no excuse and I felt maybe he just needed the race. He's okay now and I'm going to put a hood on him because he got a bit anxious during the saddling and in the pre-parade ring. Supercooled needs to find a few pounds to be competitive in terms of winning the race, but he's a nice horse.

