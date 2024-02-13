Can Haut Folin and Art Decco put heavy defeats behind them in competitive Fontwell feature?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Everything seemed to be going right for Venetia Williams during November and December, but the red-hot form of her stable has cooled since the turn of the year and Haut Folin was one of a few disappointing favourites for the yard in January, when he was beaten at Ludlow.

The seven-year-old finished 20 lengths behind Kestrel Valley after going off 5-4 favourite on that occasion. He was matched at 1.21 in running and put in a weak finishing effort, so the half-furlong longer trip poses a question here and he needs to see it out better.

Art Decco is another who comes here after a heavy defeat last time. He finished 38 lengths behind the winner when seventh at Exeter on New Year’s Day, but did make a bad mistake along the way and the return to this track will suit. He was a winner here in January last year.

Robert Walford fits Art Decco with first-time cheekpieces and is 0-2 with runners in the headgear first time since the start of last year, but the trainer is 15 per cent with runners in the aid.

No trainer with a runner has a better recent record at Fontwell than Ben Clarke, and his Dr Kananga bids to improve an already impressive 33 per cent strike-rate for the stable at the course over the last five seasons. Dr Kananga’s mark is in freefall and he is well handicapped.

He is another tried in first-time cheekpieces and Clarke is 0-3 with runners wearing the headgear for the first time since the start of last year, but a healthy 17 per cent overall.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Going update

The going is currently soft but that could ease with rain forecast on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

What they say

Tom Bellamy, rider of Dr Kananga

It’s my first time on him but he looks the sort of front-running type that should be suited by going around there and the cheekpieces should help him.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Well Dick

The slower the ground the better for him as he wants a real stamina test. He was in need of the run when pulled up on his reappearance but has come forward from that at home.

Robert Walford, trainer of Tip Top Mountain and Art Decco

They are both badly handicapped at the moment and like many of our horses go up the handicap just for being placed. They will probably run well without winning.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Earth King

He should be suited by going up in trip and he should jump better as they won’t be going as quick. We’re pleased with him and he has an each-way chance.

Warren Greatrex, trainer of Pilot Show

He probably got a bit far back and wasn’t suited by the track at Warwick last time but had been running consistently before that including when second at this track. We’ve put some cheekpieces on and he definitely has the ability to be competitive.

Reporting by David Milnes

