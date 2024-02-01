Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:30 Ffos LasHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceLATER
13:30 Ffos LasHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstoday
14:15 Wincanton

Can Harry Cobden continue to close the gap on title rival Sean Bowen with four rides at Wincanton?

Harry Cobden: continues to fight for the jockeys championship
Harry Cobden: continues to fight for the jockeys' championshipCredit: Edward Whitaker
14:15 WincantonEBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (EBF Mares' NH Novices' Hurdle Series Qua') (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Novice
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:14
Class:4
Distance:2m 5½f
RTV

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Bet365 logoSkybet logoBetfair logoCoral logoLadbrokes logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logoTote logo
Skybet logoBet365 logoBetfair logoLadbrokes logoPaddypower logoWilliamhill logoCoral logo
Chevron down

Harry Cobden enjoyed a double at Exeter on Wednesday and has closed the gap to just 12 with jockeys' championship leader Sean Bowen, who still remains on the sidelines through injury. Although he should be back in the saddle next week, Cobden has four more chances to cut the lead at Wincanton on Thursday and we assess his book of rides . . .

Larchmont Lass

Race: 2.15 Wincanton (2m5½f mares' novice hurdle)

Forecast odds: 4-1

The six-year-old mare made a progressive start to her campaign for Paul Nicholls, striking in a Listed bumper at Sandown in March following third- and second-place finishes in bumpers at Ascot and Wincanton.

She has not won in three attempts since that Sandown success with her latest effort coming when fourth of six behind Queens Gamble in a Listed mares' hurdle at Taunton in December. She has had a break since that run and is taking a big step back in class, so this is an opportunity for her to strike again.

Spotlight comment: Second to Goodtimecrew in the bumper here 12 months ago before narrowly winning a Listed race at Sandown (heavy); has yet to really progress any further over hurdles, beaten 23l+ in both attempts (the latest a Listed race); could yet come good.

Silk
Larchmont Lass14:15 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Fire Flyer

Race: 3.15 Wincanton (1m7f novice hurdle)

Forecast odds: 1-3

Fire Flyer is arguably Cobden's best chance of the afternoon based on the betting, with the six-year-old attempting to win for the first time since his debut success at Ascot in October 2022.

Owned by Michael Geoghegan, Fire Flyer has impressed in both starts this term, first finishing a close second behind Brechin Castle in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham before filling the same spot behind the classy Gidleigh Park on his hurdles debut. The form of that Newbury race has been franked with the winner landing a Grade 2 at Prestbury Park on Saturday.

Spotlight comment: Ascot winner who chased home the smart Brechin Castle on final bumper start in a Listed race at Cheltenham; bumped into another good one in last week's Cheltenham winner Gidleigh Park on his hurdles debut at Newbury (2m4f, soft) and should be winning this without too much trouble. 

Silk
Fire Flyer15:15 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Take Your Time

Race: 3.45 Wincanton (3m1f handicap chase)

Forecast odds: 2-1

Cobden regains the ride on Take Your Time after being engaged elsewhere when Bryony Frost steered the nine-year-old to a course-and-distance success in December.

The nine-year-old will attempt to complete a hat-trick here having made a strong start to this campaign, when holding off Investment Manager by half a length on his chase debut at Newton Abbot in October. It was the second time Cobden has won on Take Your Time and another bold run should be expected.

Spotlight comment: Lost his way over hurdles but firmly back on track to win both his chases (heavy), only narrowly at Newton Abbot (3m2f) but then comfortably here; the latter race hasn't worked out that well and he's 8lb higher now, but there could yet be more to come from this lightly raced 9yo. 

Silk
Take Your Time15:45 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Jubilee Alpha

Race: 4.45 Wincanton (1m7f mares' bumper)

Forecast odds: 2-1

This five-year-old mare makes her first appearance since being bought for €120,000 as a three-year-old at the Goffs Land Rover sales in June 2022.

Being a daughter of dual Group 1 winner Flemensfirth, she has a strong pedigree and is one to keep a close eye on for the Paul Nicholls yard.

Spotlight comment: 32,000 foal, €120,000 3yo; half-sister to dual bumper winner Four Clean Aces; dam bumper/Flat/useful hurdle winner, sister to bumper/Flat/useful jumps winner Royal Alphabet; Ditcheat newcomer who looks very interesting. 

Silk
Jubilee Alpha16:45 Wincanton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Read more . . .

Championship leader Sean Bowen raring to go as he prepares to return from injury next week 

The Dublin Racing Festival showdowns: six big Grade 1 match-ups at Leopardstown this weekend  

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips! 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.


Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 1 February 2024inPreviews

Last updated 09:00, 1 February 2024

iconCopy
14:15 WincantonEBF Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle (EBF Mares' NH Novices' Hurdle Series Qua') (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Novice
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:14
Class:4
Distance:2m 5½f
RTV
more inPreviews
more inPreviews