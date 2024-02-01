Can Harry Cobden continue to close the gap on title rival Sean Bowen with four rides at Wincanton?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Harry Cobden enjoyed a double at Exeter on Wednesday and has closed the gap to just 12 with jockeys' championship leader Sean Bowen, who still remains on the sidelines through injury. Although he should be back in the saddle next week, Cobden has four more chances to cut the lead at Wincanton on Thursday and we assess his book of rides . . .

Race: 2.15 Wincanton (2m5½f mares' novice hurdle)

Forecast odds: 4-1

The six-year-old mare made a progressive start to her campaign for Paul Nicholls, striking in a Listed bumper at Sandown in March following third- and second-place finishes in bumpers at Ascot and Wincanton.

She has not won in three attempts since that Sandown success with her latest effort coming when fourth of six behind Queens Gamble in a Listed mares' hurdle at Taunton in December. She has had a break since that run and is taking a big step back in class, so this is an opportunity for her to strike again.

Spotlight comment: Second to Goodtimecrew in the bumper here 12 months ago before narrowly winning a Listed race at Sandown (heavy); has yet to really progress any further over hurdles, beaten 23l+ in both attempts (the latest a Listed race); could yet come good.

Larchmont Lass 14:15 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Race: 3.15 Wincanton (1m7f novice hurdle)

Forecast odds: 1-3

Fire Flyer is arguably Cobden's best chance of the afternoon based on the betting, with the six-year-old attempting to win for the first time since his debut success at Ascot in October 2022.

Owned by Michael Geoghegan, Fire Flyer has impressed in both starts this term, first finishing a close second behind Brechin Castle in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham before filling the same spot behind the classy Gidleigh Park on his hurdles debut. The form of that Newbury race has been franked with the winner landing a Grade 2 at Prestbury Park on Saturday.

Spotlight comment: Ascot winner who chased home the smart Brechin Castle on final bumper start in a Listed race at Cheltenham; bumped into another good one in last week's Cheltenham winner Gidleigh Park on his hurdles debut at Newbury (2m4f, soft) and should be winning this without too much trouble.

Fire Flyer 15:15 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Race: 3.45 Wincanton (3m1f handicap chase)

Forecast odds: 2-1

Cobden regains the ride on Take Your Time after being engaged elsewhere when Bryony Frost steered the nine-year-old to a course-and-distance success in December.

The nine-year-old will attempt to complete a hat-trick here having made a strong start to this campaign, when holding off Investment Manager by half a length on his chase debut at Newton Abbot in October. It was the second time Cobden has won on Take Your Time and another bold run should be expected.

Spotlight comment: Lost his way over hurdles but firmly back on track to win both his chases (heavy), only narrowly at Newton Abbot (3m2f) but then comfortably here; the latter race hasn't worked out that well and he's 8lb higher now, but there could yet be more to come from this lightly raced 9yo.

Take Your Time 15:45 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Race: 4.45 Wincanton (1m7f mares' bumper)

Forecast odds: 2-1

This five-year-old mare makes her first appearance since being bought for €120,000 as a three-year-old at the Goffs Land Rover sales in June 2022.

Being a daughter of dual Group 1 winner Flemensfirth, she has a strong pedigree and is one to keep a close eye on for the Paul Nicholls yard.

Spotlight comment: €32,000 foal, €120,000 3yo; half-sister to dual bumper winner Four Clean Aces; dam bumper/Flat/useful hurdle winner, sister to bumper/Flat/useful jumps winner Royal Alphabet; Ditcheat newcomer who looks very interesting.

Jubilee Alpha 16:45 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Read more . . .

Championship leader Sean Bowen raring to go as he prepares to return from injury next week

The Dublin Racing Festival showdowns: six big Grade 1 match-ups at Leopardstown this weekend

Five years of profit in a row for Ante-Post Pricewise - subscribe to Members' Club now with 50% off for Tom Segal's Cheltenham tips!

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



