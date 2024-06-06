Can Harry Cobden and James Owen boost their impressive record? Key quotes and analysis

James Owen is a trainer making a name for himself, both on the Flat and over jumps, and his stable's jumpers in particular have been in superb form since the turn of the month. Owen saddles Hecouldbetheone and the booking of champion jockey Harry Cobden catches the eye.

Cobden has ridden 14 winners from just 41 runners for Owen and that impressive 34 per cent strike-rate could be even higher had a few more not found one too good because the champion jockey has partnered a further nine seconds for the yard. His presence is a big plus.

Hecouldbetheone is bidding for a hat-trick to make it three wins from four since joining the Owen yard, but he is 11lb higher than for the first success and both have come at Fontwell.

This is a different test going right-handed, but he is unbeaten since the cheekpieces went on and the sheepskin is in position again here. It won’t be so easy for this front-runner to dominate this stronger opposition, but if anyone can judge the pace right it is Cobden.

Jonjo and AJ O’Neill saddle three runners and have evidently targeted this valuable summer prize. Jonjo O’Neill Jr is booked to ride All The Glory and that suggests she is the first string.

All The Glory was an early faller in the Swinton at Haydock last time, but this isn’t as competitive and she had previously been an impressive winner of a Grade 2 novice handicap for mares at Newbury in March. A reproduction of that form, even off 8lb higher, might do it.

Magic Seven (Richie McLernon) and Icare Allen (Kevin Brogan) are the other two O’Neill runners but both come here with a bit to prove following heavy defeats on their last two runs.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Ground latest

The going is currently good with selective watering taking place on Thursday to maintain those conditions. The forecast is overcast with the occasional sunny spell and highs of 17C.

What they say

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Ike Sport

He's gone up 11lb for his win at Sandown on the last day of the season but he has it for a reason and probably deserves it. He's game and he keeps improving. We claimed 7lb off him that day but we can't do that here and James Bowen rides him for the first time.

Harriet Dickin, trainer of Pyramid Place

We've had him since the end of April so we're one from one with him as he got us off the mark for the season at Aintree. He's an anxious, nervy sort but Bradley Harris, who rides him here, works with him every day and knows him well. He's looking an absolute picture and has thrived since Aintree. After this run he'll have a summer break before some bigger targets in the autumn.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Everyonesgame

He's having his first run for us but has shown some very decent form. He works like a nice horse and has done everything we've asked of him at home.

Dan Skelton, trainer of A Law Of Her Own

She ran well last time on her second outing for us and this track looks more suitable. She has an each-way chance.

James Owen, trainer of Hecouldbetheone

He's had just the three runs for us and won well the last two times. He might have lost a little confidence over fences but the forcing tactics and the cheekpieces have helped him and he's in great form so we're expecting a good run.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Liverpool Knight

He’ll have come on for his first run back from a break at Perth and is sure to appreciate the step up in trip.

Reporting by Mary-Jo Jackson

