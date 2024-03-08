Can Group 1 performer Shouldvebeenaring make a winning reappearance on his return to the all-weather?

It’s not often you get a genuine Group 1 horse turn up on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, but there is definitely one here in the shape of Shouldvebeenaring .

The Richard Hannon-trained colt was beaten just a neck into second in the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September at 50-1 and proved that was no fluke when third in the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp the following month. He clearly loves turf, but also has form on sand.

He was second in the Championships Conditions Stakes for three-year-olds on finals day at Newcastle last season and was a winner of a qualifier for that event on Tapeta at Southwell beforehand. This surface evidently holds no fears, but he returns from a 160-day break and this won’t be his big target.

With Shouldvebeenaring unlikely to be at his peak, there is an opportunity for those who have fitness on their side to upset the favourite and Doctor Khan Junior is among them. He would get a stone from Shouldvebeenaring if this were a handicap, but goes off level weights.

However, he is thriving right now and comes here having recorded progressive Racing Post Ratings of 82, 95, 100 and 108 on his last four starts. That’s an average improvement of 8.6lb between each run and, if he can find a similar amount of progress, he is by no means out of it.

Mums Tipple is the other who appears to be peaking at the right time, having produced RPRs of 99 and 107 on his last two starts on the all-weather. He won this race three years ago and looks like an able deputy for the Hannon stable if Shouldvebeenaring fails to show his best.

Hannon has two wins in the race in the last ten years and David O’Meara and William Haggas are the other two on the scoresheet. O’Meara saddles outsider Misty Grey , but Haggas sends Nine Tenths and has booked champion jockey William Buick for the ride.

Could Ring be rusty?

Shouldhavebeenaring goes on trial for the Group 3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket's Craven meeting in the seasonal highlight at Dunstall Park.

The four-year-old is rated 9lb clear of his stablemate Mums Tipple and showed progressive form in 2023, culminating in Group 1-placed efforts in the Haydock Sprint Cup and the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp.

Tim Palin, racing manager to the owners Middleham Park, said: “On weights and measures he’s got a favourite's chance and he’s the class act in the race. It just depends if he might need the race as he’s being aimed at the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket next month."

A previous winner on the all-weather, Shouldhavebeenaring won a Listed race at Newmarket last May, and Palin added: “Seven furlongs on the all-weather is fine for him and he likes the track and the Tapeta and he’s wintered well by all accounts. Hopefully as a 113-rated horse he can get the job done but it might be tricky against some race-fit rivals.”

What they say

Geoff Oldroyd, trainer of Doctor Khan Junior

He loves Wolverhampton and seems to come alive around there. He's won from the front and off the pace. As long as they go quick enough, he can take a lead. But if they are not going his gallop, he needs to make it as he can settle better in front.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Mums Tipple

He won this race a few years ago and goes there with another good shout after his comeback at Lingfield the other day. He had no luck in running that day and took little out of himself so he’s ready to roll again.

William Haggas, trainer of Nine Tenths

Shouldhavebeenaring should win it but we'll be giving it a good go. Ryan [Moore] thought that she didn't quite get the mile at Lingfield last time so she's back at a track and and trip over which she was very impressive previously.

