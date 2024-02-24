Can Gavin Cromwell's La Malmason join illustrious roll of honour in novice handicap chase?

This novice handicap chase has been elevated to Listed status this year, hardly surprising when you trawl through the list of winners over the last decade alone.

Limerick Lace, a leading fancy for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase at Cheltenham next month, won it last year, while Home By The Lee was successful in 2021 and subsequent Irish Gold Cup winner Edwulf did the business in 2017.

Gavin Cromwell has two big chances in his quest for back-to-back wins as the strong-travelling La Malmason and recent Fairyhouse winner Evies Vladimir represent the trainer.

Keith Donoghue was like a church mouse on La Malmason when she won a mares' handicap chase at Cheltenham in December. He waited until after the last to press the button and she was nudged out to score off a mark of 126.

She is off 132 here and it might be foolish to read too much into her latest defeat at a skinny price at Punchestown as they crawled early and it turned into a sprint with less than three lengths covering the first five home. This should be more her cup of tea with a strong early gallop anticipated.

There are four JP McManus-owned representatives in the line-up and the fact Mark Walsh is on Slip Of The Tongue is very interesting. The seven-year-old was a classy novice hurdler two seasons ago and still has a rating of 138 in that sphere. He is 10lb lower over fences and will surely come on for his reappearance over this course and distance last month, as it was his first outing for 275 days. He's dangerous, especially with cheekpieces on for the first time.

Kings Halo is bang in form and must have a squeak, but he's been hit with an 11lb rise for his win here last time and this is a much stronger race.

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore teamed up to win this in 2019 with Poker Party and again in 2022 with Gabbys Cross, and don't be surprised if Shantreusse supplies them with a third win in the last decade.

He tired up the home straight in the Thyestes but was only 7-1 to win one of the biggest handicaps of the season that day and back in trip he might be worth an each-way wager.

What they say

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Percy Warner and Shantreusse

It looked to me like Shantreusse didn't stay in the Thyestes, so that's why we've decided to drop him back to this sort of trip. Percy Warner didn't enjoy the nicest of passages at Leopardstown, but won well at Cork on his previous start. I'd like to think that both of mine have decent each-way chances.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Coqolino

He's been disappointing this season and needs to show a bit more life to be competitive in a decent race like this. Hopefully, he jumps well and can get a bit of confidence.

Gordon Elliott: trainer of Coqolino Credit: Debbie Burt

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of La Malmason and Evies Vladimir

It was a funny race at Punchestown as it turned into a sprint and it didn't suit La Malmason. She's a nice mare and should go well. Evies Vladimir is in great form and won well at Fairyhouse, so hopefully she gives another solid account of herself here.

Phillip Rothwell, trainer of Galon De Vauzelle

He's in good form and we're coming back in trip. He wasn't beaten all that far at Doncaster over three miles and looks to have a decent chance here.

