Can Gary Moore continue hot run before another Betfair Hurdle challenge?

A big weekend awaits for Gary Moore as he bids for a fourth Betfair Hurdle win. Moore won the race twice in the 2000s with Heathcote and Wingman, and Violet Dancer was successful for him in 2015.

This year he will saddle two runners in Teddy Blue and Yorksea, and the trainer is hitting form at the right time too. Moore has saddled nine winners from 50 runners in the last fortnight, and struck with the impressive novice Parikarma at Taunton on Tuesday.

The West Sussex-based trainer bids to continue his hot run with Dorking Lad, who has yet to finish out of the places in three starts at Kempton and was successful at the track last time.

Dorking Lad has gone up 9lb for that latest victory, but Caoilin Quinn takes over from Jamie Moore in the saddle and takes 5lb off. This will also be the first time he has run over the 3m trip, which might unlock the improvement needed for him to land another win.

Dan Skelton struck at Ffos Las on Thursday with Heltenham and he saddles another promising chaser here in the shape of Dog Of War, who returns having been off the track for 483 days.

Many will argue that fitness won’t be an issue for one from such a high-profile stable but the statistics suggest otherwise. This decade, Skelton has saddled just two winners from the 46 runners who were returning from at least 400 days off the track, and a £1 bet on each resulted in a loss of £31.38.

He’s an improving sort who will like the ground if it stays quick. We’re claiming off him so there’s plenty to like.

He was a very progressive novice last season, winning a couple and finishing third in the Scottish National, but he’s been off since he got jarred at Ascot back in October. He’s just ready to start back now and I’m working back from the Scottish National, with the plan of getting a couple of runs into him before Ayr. I’m just a little wary of the ground.

He’s been off for a long while and it’s not been easy to get him on the grass gallops as it’s flooded one minute and frozen the next. He’ll improve a good bit for this.

He’s run well on his two starts over fences and the team are in good form, so I’m looking forward to it. He ran into a good one in Solo at Sandown last time and the second has won since, so the form is strong.

