Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Can Frodon kick off his final season with a repeat success in the Badger Beer?

Wincanton: shares the ITV stage on Saturday
Wincanton: shares the ITV stage on Saturday

It's always bittersweet when you find yourself performing what has become a pleasurable annual ritual for the very last time. But let's make the most of it and greet each other this morning with: happy Frodon reappearance day!

First time up is the time to catch Frodon; even I've learned that by now. In the five seasons since Bryony Frost took over as his dedicated rider, Frodon has won on his reappearance four times, most memorably when whizzing around Wincanton last autumn in the Badger Beer, which he attempts to win again today.

The only time the 'Frodon is back' system failed to pay out was when he went to Aintree for the Old Roan in 2019, when there was low sun and it was decided there should be no jumping in the home straight on either circuit. That was terrible news for backers of Frodon, whose jumping is a huge part of what makes him special. "He was extremely confused when I pulled away from the fences," said Frost, who has done an amazing job of popularising Frodon and humanising him.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookSenior reporter

Published on 10 November 2023inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 10 November 2023

icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews