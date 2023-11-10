Can Frodon kick off his final season with a repeat success in the Badger Beer?

It's always bittersweet when you find yourself performing what has become a pleasurable annual ritual for the very last time. But let's make the most of it and greet each other this morning with: happy Frodon reappearance day!

First time up is the time to catch Frodon; even I've learned that by now. In the five seasons since Bryony Frost took over as his dedicated rider, Frodon has won on his reappearance four times, most memorably when whizzing around Wincanton last autumn in the Badger Beer, which he attempts to win again today.

The only time the 'Frodon is back' system failed to pay out was when he went to Aintree for the Old Roan in 2019, when there was low sun and it was decided there should be no jumping in the home straight on either circuit. That was terrible news for backers of Frodon, whose jumping is a huge part of what makes him special. "He was extremely confused when I pulled away from the fences," said Frost, who has done an amazing job of popularising Frodon and humanising him.