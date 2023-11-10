Can Frodon kick off his final season with a repeat success in the Badger Beer?
It's always bittersweet when you find yourself performing what has become a pleasurable annual ritual for the very last time. But let's make the most of it and greet each other this morning with: happy Frodon reappearance day!
First time up is the time to catch Frodon; even I've learned that by now. In the five seasons since Bryony Frost took over as his dedicated rider, Frodon has won on his reappearance four times, most memorably when whizzing around Wincanton last autumn in the Badger Beer, which he attempts to win again today.
The only time the 'Frodon is back' system failed to pay out was when he went to Aintree for the Old Roan in 2019, when there was low sun and it was decided there should be no jumping in the home straight on either circuit. That was terrible news for backers of Frodon, whose jumping is a huge part of what makes him special. "He was extremely confused when I pulled away from the fences," said Frost, who has done an amazing job of popularising Frodon and humanising him.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 10 November 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 10 November 2023
- 1.50 Wincanton: 'This race has always been the target' - analysis and key quotes for Grade 2 novice chase
- 2.55 Down Royal: Galway Plate hero Ash Tree Meadow faces a sole rival as injury rules Feronily out of Grade 2
- 'He's the opposite of a banker - it'll be a proper test' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend
- This is Gerri Colombe's first day out of short trousers, but is he ready for the big, bad world?
- 2.25 Wincanton: 'He schooled brilliantly on Thursday' - Frodon bids to raise roof with another Badger Beer success
- 1.50 Wincanton: 'This race has always been the target' - analysis and key quotes for Grade 2 novice chase
- 2.55 Down Royal: Galway Plate hero Ash Tree Meadow faces a sole rival as injury rules Feronily out of Grade 2
- 'He's the opposite of a banker - it'll be a proper test' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend
- This is Gerri Colombe's first day out of short trousers, but is he ready for the big, bad world?
- 2.25 Wincanton: 'He schooled brilliantly on Thursday' - Frodon bids to raise roof with another Badger Beer success