Can Frankie Dettori ride a royal winner aboard Saga in the Wolferton?

John Gosden is the most successful trainer in this race with four victories since its inception in 2002.

In partnership with his son Thady, he saddles the market leader Saga, the mount of Frankie Dettori, and fellow fancy Francesco Clemente.

Saga has looked a likely major contender for this since his head defeat by Thesis in the Britannia Stakes 12 months ago.

The manner in which he finished up the straight mile suggested this step up to 1m2f would suit him ideally, and he warmed up with an encouraging Newmarket second over 1m1f last month.

Stablemate Francesco Clemente is less exposed, having raced just four times. His sole defeat came last time out when beaten a neck by King Of Conquest in Goodwood’s Listed Festival Stakes.

He meets that Godolphin rival – the winner of his last four starts – on 3lb better terms this time, and is entitled to have come on for the run which was his first of 2023.

Saga and Francesco Clemente are both drawn low, a comment that also applies to Aidan O’Brien’s Bolshoi Ballet, berthed in stall one.

Beaten 11-8 favourite in the 2021 Derby, the son of Galileo is plying his trade at a much lower level nowadays, but retains plenty of ability as he demonstrated last time out when a close Newbury third to Haskoy in the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes.

Cadillac: Epsom success came in fine style Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cadillac, drawn in stall four, returned to his best by landing a fiercely competitive Epsom handicap on good to firm ground at the beginning of this month by a length and three-quarters from Majestic.

If the cheekpieces work as well for a second time, he could have a major say under James McDonald.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Saga aiming for dream result

On the opening day of the first Royal Ascot in the reign of King Charles and Queen Camilla, Saga has the opportunity to put racing on the front pages as well as the back.

With Frankie Dettori carrying the royal colours, the stage is set for a fairytale and the John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old could end up as one of the best-backed favourites of the day.

Saga was unlucky not to win the Britannia Stakes at the meeting last year under Dettori when conceding first run to winner Thesis and only going down by a head.

The gelded son of Invincible Spirit warmed up for this race by finishing second to the reopposing King Of Conquest at Newmarket last month in first-time cheekpieces, which are deployed again.

Thady Gosden said: "Saga was unlucky in the Britannia last year but it was a good run over nine furlongs last time and the step up to a mile and a quarter should suit him. He's got a relaxed running style and I don't think the trip should be a problem."

The Gosden stable has another leading chance as it seeks a fifth win in the race with Francesco Clemente.

"Francesco Clemente ran a good race to be second at Goodwood and has definitely come on for that," added Gosden.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Buckaroo

He wasn't beaten far in the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp last time and has come out of that run in good shape. He looks to have a good chance and we're looking forward to running him.

Joseph O'Brien: Buckaroo's trainer is hopeful Credit: Caroline Norris

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Foxes Tales and Notre Belle Bete

Foxes Tales looked back on track this year when winning at Kempton and the ground was desperate at Chester last time, so hopefully we can put a line through that. He likes a bit of give in the ground but not that bad. He does have a penalty to carry and it looks a very deep race. He would have an each-way chance. Notre Belle Bete has been in great form this season and we believe he's got further improvement in him. There's some rain due and lovely, good ground would be what he wants and I think he'll run a really nice race.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of King Of Conquest and Highland Avenue

King Of Conquest has a penalty for his win at Goodwood but is a very consistent horse and versatile in terms of conditions. Highland Avenue has put up two solid performances so far this season and the step back up to a mile and a quarter is going to suit. Both horses look to hold solid chances.

Roger Varian, trainer of Royal Champion

He doesn’t want extremes of going but I think, if they got a little bit of rain just to ease things a touch, that would be beneficial to him. He’s a bit of an in-and-out performer but when he’s good - as he was at Epsom and Ayr last year - he’s capable of a very good performance. He's back into Listed company after running in the Group 2 Huxley Stakes on that heavy ground at Chester, which he didn’t really enjoy. I’d say he’s in a very good place and it would be no surprise if he runs well.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Bolshoi Ballet

He's back down in trip but we felt the conditions of the race suited him as he doesn't have a penalty. He's drawn in stall one and that won't be a disadvantage as Ryan [Moore] won't be afraid to go forward with him.

George Boughey, trainer of Cadillac and Raadobarg

Raadobarg ran well at Ascot on his last start over a mile behind two pretty decent animals. He steps up to ten furlongs for the first time but seemed to hit the line well at Newmarket in the Earl of Sefton and I think this trip will aid him. He wears blinkers for the first time and will need some rain to see him at his best. Cadillac has improved for being gelded. We ran him on Guineas day and the rain came by the bucket load and he doesn't go on soft ground. It blew the cobwebs away and we saw a good performance at Epsom when he probably ran his best time figure. He goes there in probably better condition than he did at Epsom and we couldn't be happier with him. He's got a good draw in four and goes there with a live each-way chance. He was second in the race last year, but seems to handle the occasion a lot better now.

Checkandchallenge: trip set to suit Credit: John Grossick

William Knight, trainer of Checkandchallenge

He was probably in fifth gear the whole way through the Lockinge and I think he'll appreciate stepping up to the mile and a quarter. As long as the ground is not too fast, I think he'll run a big race. Annoyingly, he's drawn quite wide [stall 14] so we'll have to drop in.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Poker Face

It looks a very hot race but he's running at that level and he should have a very solid chance of being in the frame. He's lightly raced and there's a huge upside to him. He ran a good race at Chester even though the track didn't suit him. He's a big, long-striding horse and the stiffer, galloping track will suit him better.

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Solid Stone

He's been working very nicely and moving well, so we're very hopeful. Sir Michael [Stoute] has kept him back to work with the Derby horse [Desert Crown], which is why he hasn't been running. He's in good shape and has a good chance.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

