Can Francky Du Berlais complete a famous hat-trick and make it nine wins for Bowen?

This race should be renamed the Francky Du Berlais Summer Plate if the popular ten-year-old can defy topweight and complete his hat-trick.

He was carrying the same top weight of 12st when making it back-to-back wins last year and that day he competed off a mark of 139. He is rated 1lb higher this season.

Francky Du Berlais was upped to 147 following his win 12 months ago and is evidently well handicapped on his return. He hasn’t struck since, but he produced his best subsequent effort over fences when third in the trial for this race last month and is peaking at the right time.

Trainer Peter Bowen has won this race eight times and has a solid back-up to last year’s winner in Courtland, who is seeking a four-timer and recorded his last success over course and distance. He will be running off a mark 19lb higher than his first victory this term.

Sean Bowen rode him to all three wins but will ride Francky Du Berlais, so Gavin Sheehan takes over in the saddle. Sheehan is 0-12 for the Bowen stable, but has had a second, third and two fourths from that small sample of runners and is clearly due a win for the yard.

If an upset happens it might come from Tardree, who was tanking along in front before taking a heavy fall on the final circuit in this race last year and is just 1lb higher.

The Laura Morgan-trained runner subsequently won two of his next three outings and didn’t shape badly when behind Francky Du Berlais in sixth in the trial.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Bullish Bowen aims to make it nine

Sean Bowen has been all the rage in the early stages of the jumps season but the focus switches to his father Peter on Saturday as the trainer looks for a sensational ninth Summer Plate success.

Francky Du Berlais is unsurprisingly the main hope, and the ride of title-chasing Bowen, having landed this prize for the last two years. He brilliantly defied topweight 12 months ago and faces a similar challenge, with neck runner-up La Domaniale the main threat again.

He is joined this time by his progressive stablemate Courtland, who advertised his claims with a five-and-a-half length triumph over course and distance this month.

Bowen, whose winning run in the race started in 1997 with Stately Home, said: "Francky Du Berlais has been a great horse for us and so Sean's stayed loyal to him but they've both got chances.

"I thought Francky would've needed the run badly last time and he's in good form going into it. I'd say this looks a similar sort of race to last year, he's taking on the second who's 12lb worse off. Courtland has been in great form, I think he's quite unexposed so he could run well too."

Sarah Humphrey: "We've targeted this race since his win at Uttoxeter and everything has gone smoothly" Credit: Hugh Routledge

Gloire D'Athon arrives with a tremendous record of five wins from his last six starts for trainer Sarah Humphrey, who is seeking the biggest victory of her training career. The seven-year-old's latest success was a career best in the competitive Clarke Chase at Uttoxeter.

"Once he's got his confidence he's taken to fences really well, it's probably his main advantage now," she said. "We've hoped the ground would be okay and targeted this race since his win at Uttoxeter and everything has gone smoothly. We're hoping for a very nice run."

What they say

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Hang In There and Killer Clown

They're two nice horses but would want good ground. The track should suit and, while it's competitive, I couldn't be happier with them both. Killer Clown has come on a bit for his last run, while Hang In There is in a good place after a couple of spins over hurdles. I'd struggle to split them.

Laura Morgan, trainer of Tardree and And The New

And The New seems in great order and we go there with a nice chance. This was the plan all year so I hope he can go well but I think the Bowens are the one to beat. Tardree came in quite big and burly and has needed his first two runs but would go there with an each-way chance.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Fix At All

I was delighted with his run last time and he seems in good order. Everything looks fine for him so hopefully he can make his presence felt.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Chief Black Robe

He's been in great form, we had other options in a similar grade to what he's been winning but the owners are very sporting so we thought we'd give it a go. He's won despite everything going against him last time and likes the track. If he could get in the first four we'd be delighted.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Born Famous

It's a big step up but she's earned her place. She's a bit of an all-rounder with the ground, we've won right-handed so that's in her favour and the trip's fine for her. We've got the right man aboard with Harry Cobden, it'll be his first ride for us.

Reporting by James Stevens

