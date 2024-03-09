'He could be on the right side of the handicapper' - analysis and insight for the Leinster National

Espanito Bello returns to the scene of his devastating display 12 months ago as he bids to continue his love affair with Naas by landing back-to-back Leinster Nationals for Barry Connell.

The ten-year-old is a regular in the winner's enclosure at the Kildare track with all five of his victories coming here. They are made up of a bumper, maiden hurdle and beginners' chase, along with impressive handicap victories in this race last year and the Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle in November.

While his form has been a bit volatile in five starts since last year's triumph, he did shape nicely over an inadequate trip at Naas last time. Getting the better of a top-class two-miler like Ferny Hollow was always going to be an unenviable task for a horse taking such a significant drop in trip, but he was only beaten six and a half lengths into third, further confirming his fondness for this track. He is 8lb higher than in this race last year, but it's hard to see him not being involved.

Willie Mullins saddles three and Minella Cocooner is a fascinating contender on his handicap debut. He is capable of top-class form, best illustrated by his novice hurdle season in 2021-22 when he landed a Grade 1 at Leopardstown before excellent runner-up efforts behind The Nice Guy at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

The eight-year-old has taken well to fences after suffering a setback following his chase debut last season. He returned this campaign with an underwhelming third behind Fact To File, but took a big step forward to run out an impressive winner at Navan before finishing a well-held third in the Ten Up at the same track.

That run can certainly be forgiven as he and Favori De Champdou set a break-neck gallop out in front and suffered in the closing stages as a result. A mark of 148 is no simple assignment, but his form is top-class and he could be quite hard to beat.

Stormy Judge can feature for Pat Fahy if he can keep the jumping mistakes to a minimum. There seems to be no end to his stamina and he will be galloping on resolutely at the finish. History Of Fashion has some nice pieces of form, including when runner-up in this race and the Porterstown in December, and would have an each-way squeak.

Gavin Cromwell saddles two contenders in Velvet Elvis and Hartur D'Arc . Both won nicely on their latest starts but the trip is a big question mark for Hartur D'Arc, while Velvet Elvis's victory at Fairyhouse is hard to assess given he only had to beat one rival after Corbetts Cross fell three out.

Going update

The ground at Naas is soft, soft to heavy on the chase course and soft on the hurdles course after no rainfall since entries. There is 8-10 yards of fresh ground on the hurdles course. There is a possibility of 10mm of rain before racing.

What they say

Barry Connell, trainer of Espanito Bello

He wouldn't want really heavy ground over this trip. I think it's probably a better race than last year and he's obviously gone up 8lb, but he's in good form at home. We're hoping he'll get a bit of prize-money. He just seems to love Naas and ran very well over two miles the last day here. He was a little bit unlucky as he might have got second if he wasn't short of room in the straight.

Paul Townend, jockey of Minella Cocooner

He’s only had the four runs over fences so he does lack experience, but he was a Grade 1 horse. Being a novice, he could be on the right side of the handicapper. He jumps well and the small field will help, although he carries plenty of weight. I was a little disappointed that he was beaten by 14 lengths last time at Navan. I thought he would be closer to them.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Velvet Elvis, Hartur D'Arc

Hartur D'Arc won well at Clonmel. I'm not sure about the trip for him but he has a lovely weight and is in good nick, so I'm hoping he'd have a good chance. Velvet Elvis loves heavy ground and will enjoy the trip.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Diol Ker and Frontal Assault

Diol Ker didn't run too badly in the Thyestes, but he will need to improve a good bit on that to have a say here against some less exposed horses. Frontal Assault has been disappointing this season and will need to jump a lot better than he did at Punchestown last time.

Pat Fahy, trainer of Stormy Judge and History Of Fashion

I was thinking Stormy Judge's chance was gone at Punchestown last time, so he did well to finish fifth. JJ [Slevin] said he was getting low at a couple of his fences and lost his position, but he stuck at it well. He's as tough as nails. Even in the Thyestes, he made a very bad mistake, which should have stopped him, but he picked up and got going again. History Of Fashion would have a chance as long as it's not tacky ground – he hates that. He ran a great race when second last year and seems to be in great form, but if it's gluey ground at all, he tends to struggle early on.

