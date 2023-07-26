Can Ebor entry Eagle's Way complete handicap five-timer for Sir Mark Prescott in the Racing League?

There are some in-form horses despite a disappointing line-up for this decent prize, yet the market favours one horse who flopped last time and another who hasn't been seen for ten months.

Like A Tiger , only sixth of seven when stepped into Listed company at Newmarket's Guineas meeting, attracted money as soon as the markets opened. It's easy enough to see why as he had been hugely impressive on good to soft ground the time before, and the forecast suggests he's going to get his conditions.

Like A Tiger has been withdrawn four times due to fast ground since that last run in May, so it's clear connections believe he wants some cut. He must be worth another chance considering his win came by four lengths after he reared and lost ground at the start.

Deposed early market leader Eagle's Way was unbeaten in four handicap runs for Sir Mark Prescott last term and could still prove well treated off a mark of 96. However, he will be conceding a weight-for-age allowance now instead of receiving it, as he did for his final win, and he has not encountered slow ground since his debut eighth at Doncaster in October 2021.

It's easy enough to argue that Cumulonimbus is the one to beat given his rate of progression over the last 12 months.

He has won four of his last eight starts, improved again when third in the Old Newton Cup on good to firm ground last time, and had shown improved form on slower ground before conditions firmed up. A front-runner, he could well get his own way in front again.

Andaleep and Elzaam Blue are last-time-out winners to keep an eye on in what is a competitive race despite the fact three of the runners are out of the handicap (including Elzaam Blue, who has no form on soft ground), which is unusual given the money on offer.

The class act could prove to be Certain Lad , who usually runs against much better opposition and whose last two outings came in the Wolferton at Royal Ascot and the John Smith's Cup.

He didn't cut any ice in those, but a return to the form of his soft-ground third to Pride Of America and Savvy Victory (both good winners since) at Chester in May would make him very interesting off 4lb lower, despite conceding plenty of weight to all of his rivals.

Analysis by Paul Kealy

What They Say

Sir Mark Prescott, trainer of Eagle’s Way

This looks a nice starting point for him and we have him in the Ebor. He could go there after this although his stamina is unknown.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Cumulonimbus

He’s a previous course-and-distance winner and should have no problem dropping back in trip. It’s hard to get Frankie but for him to ride both of our horses at the meeting is marvelous and I think he’ll suit both of them. It’s a hot race as you might expect for such a fantastic pot and Like A Tiger looks the one to beat.

Cumulonimbus: successful on his sole start at Yarmouth Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Andaleep

He put up a career best last time but is up 8lb which is a bit steep. He would have had to run in a better race anyway and this doesn’t look the strongest £100,000 race. My only concern would be any overnight rain as he doesn’t want it soft.

James Ferguson, trainer of Like A Tiger

We’re doing our bit for Scotland although I won’t be wearing a kilt to the races! He’s in super form and will love the overnight rain that is forecast over there. Eagle's Way could be anything but we are looking forward to it and Hayley Turner is riding out of her skin.

James Tate, trainer of Regal Empire

He got a little too far back at Newmarket last time and was finishing to good effect and if they go a decent pace it will suit him better. Any ease in the ground would suit him and he’s weighted to finish closer to Like A Tiger on their Newmarket running.

Dylan Cunha, trainer of Ace Rothstein

He’s running at Sandown on Wednesday night so we’ll see how he goes there before we decide to back him up or not.

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Elzaam Blue

He was bought with this series in mind and he's not without a chance in a competitive race as you'd expect for the money. If it doesn't come off this time there are other races he could run in later on and also he has strong all-weather form.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Bringbackmemories

He’s a consistent type who is up in grade and has no weight. It’s a competitive race as you would expect for such a pot but we’ll give it a good go.

Reporting by David Milnes

