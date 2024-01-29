Can Cuthbert Dibble defy a 296-day absence to strike for Nigel Twiston-Davies?

The latest gauge to the strength of the 2023 EBF Final form comes at Chepstow as Cuthbert Dibble makes his belated comeback. Fifth to Grade 1 winner Crambo under a big weight when sent off favourite for Sandown’s renowned excellent novice handicap last term, Cuthbert Dibble is one of 11 subsequent winners from that race.

A 296-day absence since Cuthbert Dibble's novice hurdle success at Ffos Las suggests there have been bumps in the road, but there is little doubt he arrives on a good mark of 125.

However, lugging 12st on testing ground at Chepstow without the benefit of a run asks plenty of the early favourite. He must concede weight to three less-exposed, race-fit sorts who between them have never finished out of the first three in 16 starts under rules – the cumulative form figures of Heros De Romay , Jaminska and Supremely West reading 1213221231112112.

It is probably best ignoring Heros De Romay's Wincanton third 24 days ago. He was weak in the betting at a time when the Kim Bailey yard was in the midst of a dry spell (stable are going a bit better now), and he didn't appear to be in love with the track when jumping slightly out to his left.

His opening mark is no gimme, though, but bottomweight Jaminska's rating could be. Jaminska reverts to handicaps off a mark of 112 after chasing home smart mares Queens Gamble and Casa No Mento in a 2m½f Listed contest at Taunton. She always seems to finish her races with gusto and returning to an intermediate trip rates the correct play.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going news

The amount of overnight rain is likely to determine whether the ground remains heavy or improves slightly.

Clerk of the course Dai Jones said on Monday: "We've been drying back nicely, but we're forecast a little bit of rain later on, which should be one to two millimetres. We'll see how much we get and we could maybe go soft in places. We're dry through the day tomorrow."

What they say

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Cuthbert Dibble

He's had a few muscle problems and things like that but he's ready to go now. He might just need the run, but hopefully not. He's a nice horse to go chasing, but it's too late in the season now and he'll stay over hurdles. He's run well on heavy ground.

Kim Bailey, trainer of Heros De Romay

The track didn't suit him at Wincanton last time and he's won round Chepstow before and likes big, galloping courses. We're going into handicaps now as there aren't many races for him. It's not ideal but we need to get experience.

Jamie Insole, joint-trainer of Supremely West

He's very good and we've done well with him. He probably bumped into one last time and he was carrying a double penalty. He's been in good form and it looks a good race for him to hopefully pick up another win. The main aim for him this season is to pick up a nice Saturday handicap.

Jane Williams, trainer of Jaminska

She's a really cracking horse who always tries. I think she's got a bit of a chance. Every time she's run, she has progressed a little bit. She ran really well at Taunton last time when we got some black type. We're going from a quick two miles to a slow two and a half miles and we're going into the unknown on that ground.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

