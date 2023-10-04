Can course-and-distance winner Wilderness go one better than last year?

The MJ Church Handicap (5.35 ) features a few improving stayers with seven three-year-olds taking on a couple of older horses.

Last year’s runner-up Wilderness finds herself on her lowest mark for over three years, and while she’s been out of form lately she was only beaten a neck over this course and distance when rated 2lb higher earlier in the campaign.

Of the potential improvers, Ashtanga is entitled to come on from her latest outing. She has stamina to prove and there are mixed signs in her pedigree about this marked step up in trip. Similar can be said for Lingfield maiden winner African Star , who didn’t really shape like he wanted any further at Newbury last time.

Sailing On has been knocking on the door and seems to be improving with each outing. The son of New Approach looked like a handful in the preliminaries and was keen early at Yarmouth last time. However, he travelled better than the eventual winner and possibly paid the price for his early exertions when fading in the closing stages.

Hugo Palmer has a good record at this venue. He is represented by Military Tycoon , who has shown improved form since stepping up to 1m4f this term and is related to winners over this sort of trip.

Bodygroove was too bad to be true at Chelmsford a fortnight ago, but he had been running well on the all-weather earlier this summer. If he can prove he’s as effective on this sort of surface having just his second turf start, he could have a say with proven stamina in the bag.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson



Going update

The going at Salisbury is described as soft following just over 13mm of rainfall in the last seven days. It is expected to remain dry up until racing, with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells. Clerk of the course Jeremy Martin said: "Since we raced on September 15 we've had three inches of rain, but it's been well spread out. It's proper autumn soft ground."

What they say

Seamus Mullins, trainer of Wilderness

She’s fit and well. She had a spin over hurdles last time out, just to explore that route. She loves Salisbury and it’s her track and conditions. She’s slowly dropping down to a favourable mark again and would definitely have a live each-way chance.

Seamus Mullins: believes Wilderness has a "live" each-way chance at Salisbury Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Keiran Burke, trainer of Whitcombe Rockstar

It’s a big step up in trip for him and he’s going into the unknown, but he’s in good form and he won’t mind the ground either. He was a bit disappointing at Sandown last time, but as long as he stays the trip then he should be there or thereabouts. I think he’s better than his odds suggest.

Sylvester Kirk, trainer of African Star

He’s in good form and he should be okay with the ground. He won well enough unexpectedly at Lingfield in a very competitive race, but he needs further and it makes this ideal for him – it looks a nice race. We hope he runs very well for us.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Military Tycoon

It looks like a step up in trip will suit him. This is his first time over this distance, we ran over a mile and a half at Ascot, and he seems to like the cut in the ground. I’ve been very happy with him at home and we’re hoping he can go well.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Sailing On

I think he’s quite progressive. He’s a real nice type and we’re very hopeful. He clearly stays the trip well so we think he’ll run a nice race.

Reporting by Liam Headd

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.